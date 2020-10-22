St. Peter had three top 10 finishers in the Section 1A diving meet Thursday at Mankato East High School.
Laura Klatt led St. Peter in fifth place out of 26 divers with 298.75 points for 11 dives.
Her sister, Anna Klatt, placed seventh with 281.10 points.
Brian Baker of St. Peter finished ninth with 270.05 points.
Also for St. Peter, Katie Strey placed 18th with 165.10 points.
Issara Schmidt of Winona finished first with 510.10 points. Erin Orn of Simley took runner-up with 281.10, Ayana King of Winona third with 307.85 and Jenna Steffle of Albert Lea fourth with 307.80.
Section 1A swimming meet will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Inver Grove Heights Community Center.