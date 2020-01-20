Based on a defensive effort, the turning point for Cleveland 67, visiting Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 53 came early, said Clipper boys head basketball coach Dan Fredrickson.
“They got a couple basketball dudes on their team: guys that can go in transition, guys that can hit threes, guys that just make plays, but I felt like our team defense right away, our effort put them on their heels, and once that happened, we took that early lead, and that lead stayed the entire game.”
The Thursday contest was scheduled for Nov. 30, the second day of the Wabasso tournament, but it was snowed out, and the teams decided to make it up their own.
On paper, it was a tough match-up for the Clippers as the Coyotes came with a 5-8 record. They were edged by three points by Truman/Martin Luther/Grenada-Huntley-East Chain, a team the Clippers lost to by 15.
Holden won the jump and then got an inside feed for the game’s first basket. The Coyotes scored on a freebie after Isaac Mueller got his second foul, but Holden added to the Clipper lead with a pair of inside baskets and a three on a Levi Baker steal while Eric Rohlfing’s spin cycle put the Clippers up 12-5.
Later in the half, Luke Mueller took a Holden handoff up and in on a jump shot, and Isaac Mueller swished a three. Rohlfing drove through the paint for three more baskets, and the half ended 34-24 after Baker’s three-point shot sailed through the net a couple of seconds before the buzzer.
“Getting it inside to Ben and Eric, we could really control the game,” Fredrickson said. “But it was that early effort by us defensively was incredible. They’re a really hard team to guard. They shoot really well. If you watch them run their man-to-man stuff, those kids go so hard. But Eric busted his tail up on top, and Al (Alex McCabe), we asked him to do a lot on the bottom. He rebounded well. He closed out well. Isaac was active tonight, Levi…Luke …it’s good to have him back and hit shots.”
Baker dropped another three for the first basket of the second half. The Coyotes responded with a two and a three, but Isaac Mueller scored on a jumper after a Baker steal.
Shortly after, Isaac Muller took the bench with four fouls, but brother Luke filled in with a three and a couple of bukets from the floor. Holden added four more baskets, and the Clippers made enough free throws down the stretch to extend their halftime lead by four points.
Holden led the effort with 23 points and 16 rebounds and was three blocks away from a triple double. The Mueller siblings each scored 13 points. It was a breakout game for Luke, who, still recovering from a high ankle sprain from the football season, was back on the floor after missing the last game.
“I went to my physical therapist today,” said the senior. “I was there for about 15 minutes. I did some exercises, and it was like ‘yeah, you’re good to go.” It felt a lot better after waiting a bit. I just have to take it a little slower.”
Rohlfing added 11 points, and Baker chipped in seven points. Continuing to contribute off the scoreboard, McCabe had three rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Friday’s game at St. Clair was postponed due to the snownami. The Clippers host Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons on Monday.
Cleveland 34 33 67
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 24 29 53
Cleveland 67 (Ben Holden 23, Luke Mueller 13, Isaac Mueller 13, Eric Rohlfing 11, Levi Baker 7)
Rebounds 23 (Holden 16, Alex McCabe 3, Luke Mueller 1, Isaac Mueller 2, Rohlfing 1)
Assists 16 (McCabe 4, Isaac Mueller 3, Luke Mueller 2, Rohlfing 1, Baker 3, Holden 3)
Steals 13 (Elijah Sullivan 1, Carter Dylla 1, McCabe 2, Isaac Mueller 4, Rohlfing 1, Baker 2, Holden 2)
Blocks 9 (Isaac Mueller 1, Baker 1, Holden 7)
Turnovers 9
2FG 20-35 (57%)
3FG 5-9 (55%) (Isaac Mueller 1, Luke Mueller 1, Baker 2, Holden 7)
FT 12-21 (57%)