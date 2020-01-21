Connor Clemons of Gustavus Adolphus College men’s hockey earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors following his four point weekend after the Gusties defeated Northland Friday 5-2 and tied No. 11 UW-Superior 3-3 Saturday.
The sophomore forward from Savage scored all of his points in the third period, notching the game-winning goal and an assist in Friday’s win over Northland, before tying Saturday’s game at 2-2 and then dishing out his second assist of the weekend to re-tie the game at 3-3 after the Yellowjackets retook the lead.
Clemons is sixth in the MIAC in both assists and points with nine and 14, respectively.