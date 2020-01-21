Connor Clemens

Connor Clemons of Gustavus has been named MIAC Men’s Hockey Athlete of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Gustavus)

Connor Clemons of Gustavus Adolphus College men’s hockey earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors following his four point weekend after the Gusties defeated Northland Friday 5-2 and tied No. 11 UW-Superior 3-3 Saturday.

The sophomore forward from Savage scored all of his points in the third period, notching the game-winning goal and an assist in Friday’s win over Northland, before tying Saturday’s game at 2-2 and then dishing out his second assist of the weekend to re-tie the game at 3-3 after the Yellowjackets retook the lead.

Clemons is sixth in the MIAC in both assists and points with nine and 14, respectively.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

