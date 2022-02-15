With the release of the Section 2AA team wrestling tournament bracket, the Tri-City United Titans earned the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 5 seed St. Peter Saints in the quarterfinals. The dual is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 17 at Tri-City United high school and will begin at 7 p.m.
Both teams have flirted with the top-10 ranking throughout the season with the Titans currently sitting just outside and featured individuals who have been ranked inside the top-10 in their respective weight classes.
The Saints and Titans dueled one another Friday, Feb. 4 and in that matchup, TCU came out on top with a 39-33 victory.
Currently, Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United is currently the only ranked member of either team and is ranked No. 4 at 152 lbs.
When the teams met one another earlier this season, there were several tight matches beginning with a 3-1 decision victory by Carter O`Malley of the Titans over Nakiye Mercado for the Saints at 138 lbs. At 182 lbs., Caden O'Malley of TCU defeated Kole Guth 6-4 scoring a critical takedown in the third round.
At 195 lbs., Leighton Robb of the Saints was able to earn a 6-3 decision Marco Reyes to resolve all the matches that went to the bell.
Notably, there were two forfeits during the dual and when the two match-up Thursday, that is unlikely to be the case.