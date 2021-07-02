It will be like leaving my second family when I retire Friday after 24 years as sports editor of St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News.
I’ll miss going to games, seeing great athletic achievements and interacting with players, coaches, parents and fans. Sports have become a big part of my life. I’ve been in the newspaper business for 37 years since 1984 when I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
But now that I’m 62 years old and slowing down, I want to cut back my work schedule and work part-time either at the paper or elsewhere. I may be called back to cover a game or two when needed.
Whether retired or semi-retired, I will have more time to pursue my biggest passion: fishing. I also plan to continue to play tennis and get back on the golf course after a year’s absence.
It will be sad to not continue to closely follow the teams and athletes at St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United high schools, as well as Gustavus Adolphus College. But I’ll still read about them in the St. Peter Herald and the Le Sueur County News each Thursday in print and online.
I give special thanks to the coaches immensely for helping me to do my job.
I also thank my editors over the years — Philip Weyhe, Nancy Madsen, Suzy Rook, Dana Melius and Ed Lee — for improving my stories with their professional copy editing as well as their ideas. They also gave me the freedom to be independent in choosing what to cover.
I will also miss my many co-workers who made work even more enjoyable with their humor and friendship.
Thank you also to the parents in our local communities for being supportive of my work and becoming good friends with me.
My replacement has been hired: Ben Camp, who is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he worked for the school newspaper and the sports information office. Please be as nice to him in sending information as you were with me.
Sports are my love. I’m a lifelong Minnesota sports fan of the Twins, Vikings, Wild and Gophers. I also have grown to love the Saints, the Clippers, the Giants, the Titans and the Gusties.
I still will be around it, either as a participant or a spectator, as long as I live. I just won’t be around it quite as much anymore.