The 2021 track and field season was an unusual one for the St. Peter girls program with no representatives qualifying to compete in the state championships. A trio of seniors on the team — Morgan Peterson, Lauren Odland and Cadence Selzler-Campion — have set sights on changing that, though, and are confident they have the athletes to do it.
“Our goal overall is to see how many people we can get into the finals of sections,” said Odland, who competes in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. “We have a lot of new people but a lot of really good athletes on both the boys and girls team.”
The Saints won’t only benefit from the increase in talent as the section placement from last season, which saw only two classes with St. Peter in the higher group, will change and be split into three classes with the Saints sliding into the middle class. Another change this season is the return to mixed competition with the boys and girls teams competing at the same time, which further brings together the teams and the sense of competition.
“This will be the first more normal year with guys and girls back together in the meet, so it will be really fun to see how much people improve,” noted Peterson who competes in the 400-meter and the 800-meter dash.
While all eyes are set on the section meet, as it is the ultimate goal, there are a lot of other elements that the seniors are excited to witness.
Peterson noted, “We have a lot of new girls so it’s exciting to see how we do at meets with all the younger athletes.”
For Selzler-Campion, who competes in discus throw, the first hurdle is physical.
“I’m coming off an injury to start the year by my goal is to place at sections again,” she said.
Preparations for the continual ramp up to sections are fully underway though, and there is excitement about the squad.
“As a team we can be really good this year,” said Selzler-Campion. “So seeing that pan out would be awesome.”
Odland added, “At the end of the day I just want to cut off as much time as I can and earn a place at sections.”
There is little doubt that the team is in the right mindset and the Saints will get the opportunity to set a baseline soon as they open the season Friday, March 25 with a trip to Mankato for an indoor meet in Myers Fieldhouse. Teams like Waseca, New Ulm and Fairmont will all be competing in that meet to provide a good indication of where this team is early on.