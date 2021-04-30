Third-year senior Jake Rimstad's experience showed as he pitched five innings of relief to lead St. Peter baseball team to a thrilling 4-3 Big South Conference victory over Waseca on Thursday at Tink Larson Field.
Rimstad struck out eight, walked two and allowed one earned run on three hits to earn the victory.
“Jake Rimstad did a great job tonight," St. Peter coach Kurt Moelter said. "He stepped up in a tough spot and showed great leadership tonight. This is why, as a coach, it’s great to see a senior step up and battle for us.”
Starting pitcher Jorgen Jeremiason went two innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two.
The Saints had five hits by five different players. Jake Moelter finished 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Brogan Hanson batted 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Ashton Volk hit 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Theo Geidd and Josh Robb both went 1-for-4 with a run scored.
“We saw a very tough pitcher today, and we had many good at-bats against him," Moelter said. "We made him work hard. He threw 105 pitches in less than 5 innings, which tells me that we did a great job offensively.”
The Saints took advantage of a couple errors and a hit to score three runs in the first. Geidd led off with an infield single. Robb followed by reaching on an error. A Rimstad flyball was misplayed allowing both Geidd and Robb to score and advance Rimstad to third. Rimstad scored on a sacrifice fly from Moelter.
Waseca added single runs in the first and second innings to make the score 3-2 after two innings. The Bluejays threatened again in the third as they loaded the bases with no outs. But, Rimstad came in relief and got out of the jam without allowing a run.
In the fifth, St. Peter added another run as Volk walked and came around to score on a bunt single from Brogan Hanson.
Waseca responded with a two-out RBI single to make score 4-3 in favor of St. Peter after five complete.
Leading 4-3 in the seventh, the Bluejays again loaded the bases with one out. But, Rimstad induced a game-ending double play in which shortstop Vinny Guappone gloved a grounder up the middle, stepped on second and threw to first baseman Bennett Olson.
“The kids have made huge improvements at the plate the past week or so and it is showing up in games," Moelter said. "As long as we keep improving offensively, we will be fine.”
St. Peter improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big South.