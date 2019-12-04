St. Peter improved to 3-0 with a 55-34 nonconference victory Tuesday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Sophomore guard Josie Wiebusch led the Saints with 13 points. Junior forward Morgan Kelly added 11. It was the first game without senior captain Sarah Conlon following her knee surgery. Conlon had averaged 19.5 points during the Saints opening two victories over Mankato East and New Ulm.
Against the Panthers on Tuesday, the Saints took advantage of 30 GSL turnovers, 23 of them coming on St. Peter steals. But the Saints also committed 16 turnovers, many in the first half, according to coach Bob Southworth.
"We played good defense both halves, except giving them a few open threes later in the game," Southworth said after the game. "Offensively, we just turned the ball over too many times in the first half, which limited our points."
St. Peter went into halftime protecting a 20-14 lead, then put together a 34-point second half to pull away from the Panthers. Kendall Guerrero scored 10 points to lead GSL.
The Saints' inside game proved to be the difference in the game, as St. Peter scored 28 points in the paint. They needed it, as the Saints' outside game struggled a bit, hitting just 2 of 14 from three-point range. But the Saints' were dominant on the offensive boards, with 15 of their 32 team rebounds coming on offense.
Overall, both teams hit 33 percent from the field, but the Saints' edge on the offensive boards provided many second-chance shots. St. Peter hit 18 of 54 from the field; GSL was 11 of 33.
St. Peter had the edge at the free throw line, hitting 9 of 13 for 69 percent. The Panthers were 6 of 11 for 55 percent from the line.
Other Saints scoring: Emma Jones 8, Rhyan Holmgren 4, Grace Remmert 4, Lilly Ruffin 4, Katie Petersen 4, Abby Maloney 2, Abby Haggenmiller 2, and Amelia Carlson 2.
The Saints next head Saturday to Jackson and will take on Marshall at 4:30 p.m. as part of the Big South Conference Showcase. Marshall (1-0) topped Hutchinson 61-51 in its opener. Next Tuesday, St. Peter will host Blue Earth Area in the conference opener for both teams.
St. Peter 20 - 34 -- 54
GSL 14 - 19 -- 33