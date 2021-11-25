COACHES
Head Coach Kris Glidden, 6th year as St. Peter Head Coach.
Assistant coaches: Camille Kurtenbach, 1st year, Eva Hendrickson, 6th year and Robbie Deering, 5th year.
Returning Letter winners
Anna Klatt, Senior/Captain, All Around
Makayla Moline, Senior/Captain, All Around
Lexi Johnson, Senior, Floor and Bars
Nora Fondie, Sophomore, All Around
Addison Landsom, Freshman, All Around
Trista Landsom, Freshman, All Around
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
They are new to team, but keep an eye on these two. Both came to us from K&G, a private gymnastics club in Mankato.
Cadence Tish, Junior, All Around
Laura Klatt, Sophomore, All Around
MOVED ON
We will miss Audrey Kennedy, Kaylee Moreau and Hannah Brenke as they graduated last year.
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
We placed fourth in our Section and we had one state qualifier, Trista Landsom. She earned a trip to state on the uneven bars where she placed 16th overall. Anna Klatt, Addison Landsom and Makayla Moline all just missed qualifying to the State Meet by .1 of point or less. All four athletes will be returning to the team this season. Cadence Tish and Laura Klatt will both be competing in the all around as well.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“We are happy to be back at GAC for practice and competition, but really appreciated how MAGS, Mankato Area Gymnastics School, came through for us last year. They opened their gym to us during the pandemic, so we were able to have a season during that tough year.
I can’t say enough great things about how this team worked hard and persevered last season, and most are back again this year. It should be an excellent season, we have some very talented athletes.” - Kris Glidden