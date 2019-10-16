Led by all-conference honorable mention performer, Hadley Stuehrenberg, St. Peter girls cross country team finished fourth out of five teams in the Big School Division Tuesday at Big South Conference Tournament hosted by St. James Area at Mountain Lake Golf Course.
Team standings showed: 1. Marshall 28, 2. Fairmont 54, 3. Waseca 61, 4. St. Peter 121 and 5 Worthington 127.
Stuehrenberg finished eighth out of 38 runners in the 5k in 21:48.10.
Also for the Saints, Hailey Looft placed 22nd in 21:48.60, Emma Johnson 34th in 24:44.28, Mackenzie Steinborn 35th in 24:87, Grace Polzin 36th in 25:02.40, Kiyonia Alexander 37th in 26:16.60 and Alli Madden 38th in 28:43.20.
"Kiyonia Alexander, McKenzie Steinborn, Hailey Looft and Emma Johnson all ran career best times and the other three varsity runners, Hadley S. Grace Polzin, Allison Madden ran season best times," St. Peter coach Jeff Portugue said. "Hadley was all conference honorable mention for the second year in a row finishing just one place out of all-conference honors.
"Our team's fourth-place finish was about what I thought we would finish. The three teams that beat us are very outstanding.
"We had to have a few girls fill in today due to injuries and they did great. Eighth-grader Mckenzie Steinborn had never even run a 5k before today and ended up as a scoring runner for us. That is what being a team player is all about, and I was extremely proud of her performance.
"Kiyonia was another girls who was thrown into the duty today and ended up running a career best. We had great individual performances today."
St. Peter boys, paced by Gavin Selly in 20th, placed fifth: 1. Worthington 27, 2. Marshall 50, 3. Waseca 63, 4. Fairmont 89 and 5. St. Peter 141.
Selly finished in 18:06 in the 5k out of 40 runners.
Also for St. Peter, Willem Nelsen finished 31st in 19:12.30, Connor Snow 33rd in 19:56.40, Jaydon Thompson 37th in 20:49.40, Callum Harmes 39th in 22:24.80 and John Kennedy 40th in 22:24.90.
"Gavin Selly ran a personal best as well as Willem Nelsen," St. Peter head boys coach Bill Stuewe said. Seventh-graders Callum Harmes and John Kennedy also ran personal bests."
The Saints will run at the Section 2AA meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Gail Wood Farm in Waconia.
"2AA meet this is a new for the Saints," Stuewe said. "It should be a challenging course and very strong competition."