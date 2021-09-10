The St. Peter Saints tennis team traveled to Waseca Thursday evening to take on the Waseca Bluejays. Continuing their trend on the season, the Saints controlled the action en-route to a 6-1 victory, improving the teams record to 10-1.
St. Peter went 4-0 in singles matches with Amelia Hildebrandt, Annika Southworth, Maddie Kamm and Kali Erickson all defeating their opponents in two sets.
In the doubles matchups, the teams of Josie Wiebusch and Rhyan Holmgren as well as Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz handled their opponents in two sets.
The lone loss for the Saints came in doubles match three where Raina Roemhildt and Zetta Haugen battled back from a 6-4 loss in the first set to force a third set which they took the distance before falling 11-9.
St. Peter returns to action Tuesday, Sep. 13, when the Saints host New Ulm with action scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.