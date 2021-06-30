It was a busy two days for the St. Peter boys’ basketball team as the Saints traveled to Duluth to take part in two events sponsored by the University of Minnesota-Duluth men’s basketball program on June 28 and 29. The team went 5-2 over the two days in an impressive showing for the Saints.
The Saints took part in the Sweet 16 Team Camp on Monday (June 28) and opened with a hard-fought 48-43 loss to Northwestern (Wisconsin) before bouncing back to defeat Milaca 55-39. St. Peter then dropped another heartbreaker to a Wisconsin team falling 39-37 to Edgewood before closing out Monday’s action with an impressive 57-33 win over Hurley (Wisconsin).
“This is a trip the kids look forward to every summer,” Saints’ head coach Sean Keating said. “They get to know each other better on and off the court in a new environment. I really love how we play teams we normally don’t play. We learned a lot about ourselves and our kids competed hard and showed themselves very well.”
St. Peter came back the next day to take part in the UMD Varsity Team Camp round-robin event and went a perfect 3-0 in Pool B. The Saints rolled to a 58-46 win over South Shore (Wisconsin) to start Tuesday’s action and followed that up with a 52-39 win over Cloquet and a 41-36 triumph over Crosby-Ironton to cap the trip to Duluth.
“This is a fun group to be around and they pass the ball well,” Keating said. “I think our community is going to enjoy coming to watch them play this winter.”
Team members included seniors Bennett Olson, Shea Hildebrandt, Vinny Guappone, Marwan Abdi, Alex Bosacker, Zach Hermanson, and Jake Moelter; juniors Ashton Volk and Noah Spessard; sophomores Tate Olson, Peyton Odland and Josh Bosacker; and freshman Jerry Soderlund. Keating and assistant coaches Derek Homrighausen, Tanner Nadeau and Jared Baron accompanied the team on the trip.