BT Tyler Erickson.JPG

Loyola/Cleveland senior Tyler Erickson led midway through the 800-meter run, but he finished third (2:04.94). Belle PLaine sophomore Emmett Gerres (1:57.98) and Central senior Tyler Smith (1:58.29) passed him to qualify for state. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's Tyler Erickson ended up just one place from qualifying for the state track and field meet.

Erickson, a senior at Cleveland finished third in the Section 2A championships Saturday at Mankato West in the 800-meter run in 2:04.94. he came in with the second fastest seed time of 2:04.13.

The first- and second- place finishers, sophomore Tyler Smith of Belle Plaine (1:57.98) and Central senior Tyler Smith (1:58.29), passed Erickson in the second half of the race.

Erickson qualified for state with the Crusaders boys cross country team.

Erickson is moving on to running track and cross country at Winona State University where he will join fellow teammate and Cleveland graduate, Mitchell Johnstone.

One other Loyola/Cleveland athlete from Cleveland ran in the section Saturday. Eighth-grader Savannah Meyer finished 11th in the 1600-meter run in 6:09.61.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Recommended for you

Load comments