It’s a whole different world in high school sports, but St. Peter cross country runners Emma Johnson and Willem Nelsen are adjusting well to COVID-19 pandemic circumstances.
The cross country runners have to social distance 6 feet apart during practices and meets and must wear masks on the bus and when they’re not practicing or competing. They can only have three people in a group running together, and races will be limited to three teams (25 total runners) with no scrimmages, invitationals or large events, according to Minnesota State High School guidelines.
“It’s kind of weird, but I understand that we have to,” Johnson said of wearing masks. “Whatever it takes to have a season.”
Nelsen said: “For practices in the vicinity of the school, we have to have our masks on and be distancing. Even if we’re out in the field, there is distancing, and if there is no wind, we should have our masks on. If it’s a pretty windy day, we can always take our masks off.”
Running is a safe, usually non-contact sport, except in the bigger meets.
“When running we can stay 3-4 feet apart because the wind is moving, and you’re not standing still,” Nelsen said. “Other than that it’s pretty straight forward: masks on, social distancing and sanitizing. “
Athletes will be kept in consistent training groups and must avoid intermingling with athletes from other schools. That’s one of the things that Johnson and Nelsen enjoyed.
“I like getting to mingle with other schools and getting to talk to them,” Johnson said. “We we won’t be able to do that anymore. It will just be with our school.”
Nelsen said he would “definitely miss taking over (passing) more guys. I guess the spotlight is more on you. In the big invites, there are 20-25 teams.”
The season length also has been reduced to 80%, including 70% less meets, and spectators will be limited. Parents are not allowed to watch practice. During meets, parents must socially distance throughout the course. Coaches and athletes will not be in groups larger than 25. Parents and fans will be kept separate from athletes during meets. Staff and students will be screened daily.
The season is usually 12 to 14 weeks. Now it’s only 10.
Most runners peak at the end of the season. Having a shortened season means there will be less time to improve.
“It’s tough,” Nelsen said. “We only have 10 weeks, so we really have to push as hard as we can in a short amount of time. We only have seven regular season meets this year. That’s not a lot of time to show how we can improve. It makes it a lot more difficult to improve overall.”
Johnson, a senior, is adjusting to the situation.
“Obviously it was not what I expected or wanted this season,” Johnson said. “But it will be what it is.”
In only her second year in cross country, Johnson played volleyball previously.
A few freshmen volleyball players also joined the team this year because the sport got moved to the spring, bringing the roster to nine, including six returning: seniors Johnson and Breeley Ruble, sophomores Hailey Looft and Hadley Stuehrenburg 10, freshman MacKenzie Steinborn and eighth-grader Maya Wensell.
“I really like the girls on the team,” Johnson said. “They bond a lot, like eating before the meets and just hanging out a lot. I personally like running, too. It keeps me in shape first of all. It’s an easy work out for me.”
Johnson said her goal for the team is “to just get through the whole season. My personal goal is to get a lower 24 for the 5K run and just have a good time.”
She said her strengths are staying positive and encouraging toward the team.
Johnson said she needs to work on “being more vocal. I’m shy, so I just need to work on being more confident.”
Nelsen, a junior in his fifth year in cross country, is one of two returning letter winners on a team that has grown to 15. Sophomore Gavin Selly is the other returning letter winner.
Four or five football players also joined the team. “I feel like they’ll be good additions to the team,” Nelsen said.
“Last year we had six guys on varsity, so we couldn’t qualify for state or anything,” Nelsen said. “Now that’s we’re able to qualify as a team (with seven runners on varsity) that gives us more motivation to run harder.”
Training hard over the summer also should help the team improve.
“I’m excited to see how I’ve improved,” Nelsen said. “I’ve been running a lot over the summer as well as some of guys. They’ve all been improving well. We’re going to take it far.”
Nelsen said his goal “is to go as fast as possible. I was hoping to get a sub-18 this year. For team goals: to try to get us all to state. That’s a tough goal, but that’s where we want to be.”
Nelsen said his strengths are leadership and communication with his teammates. “I can emphasize with them that I used to be not that strong of a runner. I’m a lot better, so I know where you guys are at. I’m good at motivating others. We have the team chemistry, so we’re all together with the same goals.”
Nelsen improved his time in the 5K by 5 minutes since he started running.
He said the Saints need to work on running form and shaving minutes and seconds on our times.