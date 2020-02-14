Forward Morgan Kelly collected a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Peter girls basketball to a 52-39 win over host Fairmont on Friday.
Also scoring in double digits for St. Peter, forward Sarah Conlon netted 13 points, and guard Josie Wiebusch notched 12 points.
Forward Maddie More led the Saints with five assists.
Leading 24-20 at halftime, the Saints outscored the Cardinals 28-19 in the second half.
"We came out strong in the second half to put some distance between us and Fairmont," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "Was a close game up till that point."
The Saints, who ended up second in the Big South Conference East Division behind Waseca, also beat the Cardinals 74-62 on Jan. 10.
St. Peter (19-5 overall, 9-1 conference) finishes off the regular season hosting Worthington (12-10) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the second half of a girl-boy doubleheader. The boys play at 6 p.m.
St. Peter 24 28 — 52
Fairmont 20 19— 39
St. Peter 52 (Morgan Kelly 15, Sarah Conlon 13, Josie Wiebusch 12, Maddie More 5, Rhyan Holmgren 3, Abby Maloney 2, Abby Hagenmiller 2)
Rebounds 38 (Kelly 11, Wiebusch 6, Holmgren 5, Maddie Kamm 3, More 3, Conlon 2, Haggenmiller 2, Emma Jones 2, unassigned team 4)
Assists 15 (More 5, Conlon 4, Jones 3, Haggenmiller 1, Holmgren 1, Kelly 1)
Steals 6 (Haggenmiller 1, Holmgren 1, Jones 1, Kelly 1, More 1, Wiebusch 1)
Blocks 3 (Kelly 2, Wiebusch 1)
FG 18-45 (40%)
3FG 3-11 (27%) Conlon 3-5, Kelly 1-3)
FT 13-21 (62%)
Big South Conference East Division Girls Basketball
Waseca 9 1 0 19-5-0
St. Peter 9 1 0 19-5-0
Fairmont 5 5 0 14-9-0
New Ulm 3 6 0 10-13-0
St. James 2 6 0 8-14-0
Blue Earth 0 9 0 2-20-0