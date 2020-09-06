Dan Probst of Worthington out drove his son Cory to win the IMCA Hobby feature on Saturday at Arlington Raceway.
He has not won a race since 2010. He took the lead on the first lap and stayed out front for the entire event. Cory moved up from his 5th row start but drove into turn 4 too hard and spun out. He then restarted in the back of the field and moved forward but didn't have enough time to get to the front. Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop stuck with Dan and tried to gain on him but settled for 2nd. Nate Manderfield of Lake Crystal took 3rd.
The IMCA Sport Compact feature saw two cars on fire. The first one was coming out to the track during the original line up when newcomer Dale Gatton from Fairmont had an engine fire. His night ended early. When the race restarted, Matt Speiss of Belle Plaine was the early leader but soon had the company of 54 Alan Lahr of Nicollet, Justin Dose of Biscay and RJ Esqueda of St. James all racing side by side for several laps. In the end, Esqueda claimed the win, Lahr in 2nd, Dose in 3rd and Speiss fell back to 4th place. Towards the end of the race the 76m of David Marshall from Buffalo Lake also had the misfortune of his car starting on fire as he was exiting the track in turn 1. He quickly exited his car and was not hurt.
The Outlaw Hobby feature saw Scott Oestreich of Belle Plaine lead the first half of the race but overdrove his car going into turn 4 and spun out. That gave the lead to Mike Vogt of Brownton, and Vogt was able to hold onto it for the remainder of the race to win ahead of Chad Schroeder who was wheeling the 2d car and Darrel Eckblad of Henderson took 3rd
The IMCA Sport Modified feature saw front row starter JJ Reimers of Belle Plaine take the lead and led for a couple of laps until a spin out occurred. When the cars relined up, Dan Paplow of Dundee took the lead and remained the leader with Matt Looft of Swea City, Iowa, moving up to challenge him. As the white flag was thrown, Looft exited the track with engine troubles which then gave the 2nd place to the 7L Eric Larson of Madison Lake and 3rd went to Jeff Carter of Mapleton.
The IMCA Stock Car feature saw Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg move up quickly and take the lead witht he 7k of Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine moving right with him. The two were battling throughout the race but Mackenthun had the edge and won. Schroeder took 2nd and Tim Pessek of Hutchinson followed them to the checkered flag with Curt Lund of Redwood Falls taking 4th.
The IMCA Modified feature was dominated by Dan Menk of Franklin. He took the lead early and remained the leader to win the race, first with the 00 Ryan Bjerkeset of St. Peter but he lost the spot as his car got a little sideways which gave the 4k of Kent Willms the opportunity to take the 2nd spot. He wasn't able to catch Menk, so he settled for 2nd while Bjerkeset took 3rd.
Arlington take races off this week for the IMCA SuperNationals in Iowa.
Auto Cross A-Feature
1. Jayden Voss 16X Le Sueur
2. Ben Brinkman 17 Lafayette
3. Dylan Dahlke 98 Brownton
4. Nick McConnell 30 Henderson
5. Tyler Scharfencamp 34 New Ulm
6. Alex Rhodes 46 Hutchinson
7. Gavin Selly 08JR St. Peter
8. Scott Luke 16 Mayer
9. Levi Selly 08 St. Peter
10. Travis Schneider 187 New Ulm
11. Dakota Roehler 31 Arlington
12. Aric Rolf 0 Green Isle
13. Brenna Braunworth 28 Plato
14. Aaron Brinkman 54 Gaylord
Karts Jr. Sportsman A-Feature
1. Jake Robb 96R Nicollet
2. Blake Foesch 17B Bird Island
3. Carter Brown 3x Elko New Market
4. Braylon Manderfield 24 Lake Crystal
5. Gavin Allen 06 Nicollet
6. William Zimmerman 5z Elysian
7. Madison Plamann 35 Hutchinson
8. Jaxson Defries 25 Mankato
9. Kendrah Lamont 28 No. Mankato
10. Brayden Allen 00 Gaylord
11. Douglas Eckblad 10E Lake Placid, Fl.
DNF. Tucker Trimbo 32 Le Sueur
DNF. Robby Perrino 07 Nicollet
Karts Juniors A-Feature
1. Cole Allen 22 Gaylord
2. Joey Reimers 1J Belle Plaine
3. Travis Manderfield 99 Mankato
4. Jackson Schroeder 23 Belle Plaine
5. Carter Draeger 96D Gaylord
6. Wyatt Holtz 9 St Peter
7. Garett Uecker 87 Hutchinson
8. Liberty Allen 11L Nicollet
9. Carson Brink 13 Belle Plaine
Karts Stock A-Feature
1. Derek Evenson 24 St. Peter
2. Mike Stien 4s Henderson
3. Conner Meyer 4u Le Sueur
4. Travis Defries 25 Mankato
5. Bill Foesch 17F Bird Island
6. Megan Voss 1v Henderson
7. Heather Defries 9 No Mankato
8. Kayla Schauer 2k Henderson
9. Billy Wencl 44B Cleveland
10. Matt Johnson 30 St Peter
11. Yana Burgess Y73 St. Peter
12. Charlie Rustman 0 Saint Peter
DQ Nicole Hall 3 Nicollet
Stock Cars A-Feature
1. Dan Mackenthun 92 Hamburg
2. Chad Schroeder 7k Belle Plaine
3. Tim Pessek 74 Hutchinson
4. Curt Lund 99 Redwood Falls
5. Taylor Willms 15X Willmar
6. Brent Uecker 87 Hutchinson
7. David Moriarty 30 Jordan
8. Kevin Latour 78 Le Sueur
9. Daniel Eckblad 18x St. Peter
10. Thomas Ahrndt 86 Hawley
11. Mark Zimmerman 5z Elysian
12. Andrea McCain(r) 25A South Haven
13. Steve Rustman 0 St. Peter
Truck Auto Cross A-Feature
1. Brice Reierson 27 Arlington
2. Nick McConnell 30 Henderson
3. Rob Guthmiller 7 Rosemount
4. Mike McConnell 90 Henderson
5. Everett Bryant 49 Hutchinson
6. Dakota Bryant 48 Hutchinson
7. Justin McConnell 01 Henderson
8. Ben Klaers 78 Arlington
9. Bob Bruins 851 Silver Lake