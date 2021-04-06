Coaches
Head coach: Keith Hanson, 23 years
Assistant coaches: Marc Bachman, Alex Wiess, Bill Stuewe, George Schoenborn, Kris Glidden
Key Players
John Borgmeier, senior- Distance Events and Relays
Seth Reicks, senior - Hurdles and Sprints
Kole Guth, junior- Pole Vault and sprints
Marwan Abdi, junior- Distance Events and Relays
Alex Bosacker, junior- Hurdles and Sprints
Connor Snow, junior - Sprints and Relays
Brooks Reicks, sophomore- Sprints and relays
Keep Your Eye On
Jamarion Robinson, senior -Sprints and jumps
Harold Born, sophomore- Mid Distance
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"Not having a season last year hurt some of these athletes by not getting to be competitive and train all spring," Hanson said. "We have noticed that these kids have been working hard in the weight room all year, so hopefully the benefits will show in their performances.
2021 Season Outlook
"It's hard to guess where we are at as a team, after having a year off and having many new faces this year," Hanson said. "We want to try to be competitive and will work hard to do so, and try to improve as the season goes on."
Coach's Comments
"It's great to be back with the athletes for track. Now we just need to get to the track so we can get some good running practices in and start to focus on our field events." — Keith Hanson, head coach
By The Numbers
12 — Juniors out for track
8 — Freshman
2 — Returning section place finishers