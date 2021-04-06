Coaches

Head coach: Keith Hanson, 23 years

Assistant coaches: Marc Bachman, Alex Wiess, Bill Stuewe, George Schoenborn, Kris Glidden

Key Players

John Borgmeier, senior- Distance Events and Relays

Seth Reicks, senior - Hurdles and Sprints

Kole Guth, junior- Pole Vault and sprints

Marwan Abdi, junior- Distance Events and Relays

Alex Bosacker, junior- Hurdles and Sprints

Connor Snow, junior - Sprints and Relays

Brooks Reicks, sophomore- Sprints and relays

Keep Your Eye On

Jamarion Robinson, senior -Sprints and jumps

Harold Born, sophomore- Mid Distance

2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season

"Not having a season last year hurt some of these athletes by not getting to be competitive and train all spring," Hanson said. "We have noticed that these kids have been working hard in the weight room all year, so hopefully the benefits will show in their performances.

2021 Season Outlook

"It's hard to guess where we are at as a team, after having a year off and having many new faces this year," Hanson said. "We want to try to be competitive and will work hard to do so, and try to improve as the season goes on."

Coach's Comments

"It's great to be back with the athletes for track. Now we just need to get to the track so we can get some good running practices in and start to focus on our field events." — Keith Hanson, head coach

By The Numbers

12 — Juniors out for track

8 — Freshman

2 — Returning section place finishers

