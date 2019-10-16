Led by triple winner Jaiden Landsom and double-winner Morgan Kelly, St. Peter swimming and diving team downed host New Prague on Tuesday.
Landsom won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team with Hannah Denzer, Isabel Avant and Shelby Graft.
Morgan Kelly won the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Olivia Denzer finished first in the 50 freestyle.
With an insurmountable lead, the Saints swam the last event, the 400 freestyle, exhibition.
St. Peter (5-4) finishes off the regular season st 6 p.m. Friday, Oct 25 versus Marshall at Southwest Minnesota State University.
St. Peter results
200 medley relay - 2. Olivia Denzer, Morgan Kelly Piedra Larson, Hannah Denzer 2:01.24; 3. Kathryn Larson, Madison Kelly, Anna Boomgaarden, Lexi Johnson 2:12.07
200 freestyle - 1. Jaiden Landsom 2:10.88; 3. Graft 2:14.86; 5. Morgan Petersen 2:28.15
200 individual medley - 3. Hannah Denzer 2:29.91; 5. Maya Pettis 2:44.44; 6. Kathryn Larson 2:44.53
500 freestyle - 1. Olivia Denzer 26.82; 3. Salena Smit 28.12; 5. Boomgaarden 28.85
Diving - 2. Lauren Feder 194.80; 5. Brianna Baker 133.55; 6. Lexi Johnson 51.85
100 butterfly - 1. Jaiden Landsom 1:03.19; 4. Boomgaarden 1:07.21; 5. Salena Smit 1:22.34
100 freestyle - 1. Kelly Morgan 57.48; 2. Avant 1:02.21; 3. Petersen 1:06.01
500 freestyle - 1. Olivia Denzer 5:44.41; 4. Piedra Larson 6:12.27; 6. RaeAnne Smit 6:39.68
200 freestyle relay - 1. Jaiden Landsom, Hannah Denzer, Avant, Graft 1:48.64
100 backstroke - 1. Morgan Kelly 1:03.34; 2. Graft 1:08.46; 4. Kathryn Larson 1:14.89
100 breaststroke - 2. Johnson 1:18.71; 3. Hannah Denzer 1:20.08; 4. Madison Kelly 1:22.72