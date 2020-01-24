St. Peter gymnastics team scored a season high but came up short to undefeated New Ulm 136.575-132.425 on Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
New Ulm (7-0, 6-0 Big South Conference and ranked 15th in the state in Class A) also beat the Saints (5-2, 4-2) in their first meeting 135.075-130.950 which was St. Peter's previous team-high score.
"We had a season high score, performing well on all four events on parents night!" St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said.
New Ulm sophomore Kayla Goblirsch won all four events (vault, 9.3; bars, 8.65; beam, 9.225; floor, 9.225; and the all-around (36.4).
Senior Bella Edmonds had the best score for St. Peter with a 9.0 on vault, good for second place. She took fifth all-around (32.4) with fifth on bars (7.55), 10th on beam 7.35) and seventh on floor (8.5).
St. Peter sophomore Makayla Moline placed second on uneven parallel bars (8.35) and fourth on balance beam (8.4).
Sophomore Anna Klatt led the Saints in third all-around (33.325) with sixth on vault (8.45), tied for seventh on bars (7.35), third on beam (8.75) and third on floor (8.775).
Junior Audrey Kennedy finished fourth all-around (33.275) with fifth on vault (8.475), third on bars (8.2), seventh on beam (8.1) and tied for fifth on floor (8.6).
St. Peter junior Hannah Brenke landed eighth on vault (8.225), ninth on beam (7.7) and eighth on floor (8.1).
St. Peter junior Kayle Moreau tied for seventh on bars (7.35) and placed 10th on floor (7.7).
St. Peter senior Lauren Feder placed 10th on vault (8.0).
Makayla Moline, Audrey Kennedy, Anna Klatt and Bella Edmonds all finished with consistent performances, Glidden said.
"It was nice to have Kaylee Moreau back in the line up, and Hannah Brenke continues to lead this team inside the gym and out," Glidden said. "A great team effort."
"We have two more home meets this season," Glidden said. "This is a great group with lots of talent! We would love to have a big crowd the next two Friday nights,. This team will not disappoint!"
St. Peter hosts Waseca and Faribault on Friday, Jan. 31 and Redwood Valley and Marshall on Friday, Feb. 7. In between, the Saints journey to Blue Earth Area on Monday, Feb. 3. All meets begin at 6:45 p.m.