COACHES
Head coach: Heidi Niemeyer, 22nd year at SPHS, 9th as Head Coach.
Assistant coaches: Dani Roehrkasse, (6th year), Jodi Nixon (13th year) and Abby Moore (3rd year).
ROSTER
Sophia Doherty, senior, 3rd
Danielle Johnson, senior, C/OF
Makayla Moline, senior, OF
Mackenzie Pettis, senior, OF/C
Grace Remmert, senior, IF
Lilly Ruffin, senior, 1B
McKenna VanZee, senior, OF
Molly Voeltz, senior, OF
Regan Baron, junior, OF
Madi Honetschlager, junior, OF
Ava Pettis, junior, OF
Maya Pettis, junior, P
Macy Weller, junior, IF
Kali Erickson, sophomore, P
TEAM LEADERS
Lilly Ruffin: Lilly is a left hander who is strong, tall, and powerful. She is a first baseman who hits the ball well. She is a leader in our line up and fast on the basepath. She is quick and agile in her stature and will be a big part of our offense this year.
Dani Johnson: Dani has great speed, tracks the fly ball well, and has a strong arm. She is a vocal leader in the field as well as behind the plate. She is a team player and will cover any position that is needed to help the team be successful.
McKenna VanZee: McKenna has been on our roster since 9th grade. She is quick and has a strong arm both as an infielder and an outfielder. She loves the game and she makes this very apparent when she plays. She has an impactful bat as our lead off hitter. She is super consistent at the plate and always stays cool and calm in pressure situations.
Grace Remmert: Grace is one of our two year captains. She is a leader on and off the field. She has a great knowledge of the game and has strong skills and bats from the left side. She has been a huge part of our team dynamics in past years and I know she will continue that for us this season too.
Sophia Doherty: Sophia was our top hitter last season and always put the ball in play and hit the ball hard. She is strong, athletic and has a good arm from the left side of the diamond. She is positive, encouraging and a team player.
Maya Pettis: Maya is our top pitcher who is confident and poised on the mound. She has a strong mix of pitches with a tough fastball. She fields the ball well and has such a great knowledge of the game including which pitches to throw to different batters. She will be a big part of our team’s success on defense.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Kali Erickson: As our backup pitcher, I believe that Kali will help us during tournaments and double headers. She is a solid pitcher who works hard and loves the game.
2021 RECAP
15-6 overall
Big South Big School Division Champs
10-0 in the Conference
2022 OUTLOOK
We will continue to pack a punch at the plate because many of our hitters from last year are back again this year. We want to be contenders in the Big South Championship again this year and would like revenge on our early exit from the section tournament last season. We will continue to work hard in the preseason during indoor practices getting a ton of swings in and making sure that we are doing all the little things well.
As always New Ulm will be our biggest competition in the Big South (big school division) and the Section that we are currently in has many great ball teams. We will need to be confident in what we can get done and work together this season to stay on top, making sure to win the close games and play to our level in all games, not just the big ones.