...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
St. Peter wrestlers succumb to 6th ranked Trojans in Section 2AA semifinal
Two days after defeating TCU in the Section 2AA quarterfinals by a single point, the St. Peter wrestling team traveled to Watertown Mayer high school to take on the No. 6 ranked New Prague Trojans in a section semi-final match. The Trojans set the pace early though, winning the first eight matches, and defeated the Saints 41-21, ending the team season for St. Peter
The Saints begin preparation for the Section 2AA individual tournament which will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 at Delano high school.
The first win for St. Peter in the dual came from Brogan Hanson at 160 lbs. when he earned an 11-6 decision over the No. 7 ranked wrestler at 152 lbs., Evan Farley.
Cole Filand (170 lbs.) followed up Hanson's win with a fall at 1:14 of his match. St. Peter ended the dual with a pair of fall victories when Oziel Hidalgo (220 lbs.) earned his second fall victory in sections at 3:38 before Connor Travaille (285 lbs.) earned his fall at 1:05.
New Prague - 41, St. Peter - 21
106: Lawson Eller (NEPR) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 1:41)
113: Kyle McCarthy (NEPR) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 8-2)
120: Brandon Michel (NEPR) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 8-2)
126: Cole Herrmann (NEPR) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 5-2)
132: Brady Westall (NEPR) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 8-6)