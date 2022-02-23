Two days after defeating TCU in the Section 2AA quarterfinals by a single point, the St. Peter wrestling team traveled to Watertown Mayer high school to take on the No. 6 ranked New Prague Trojans in a section semi-final match. The Trojans set the pace early though, winning the first eight matches, and defeated the Saints 41-21, ending the team season for St. Peter

The Saints begin preparation for the Section 2AA individual tournament which will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 at Delano high school.

The first win for St. Peter in the dual came from Brogan Hanson at 160 lbs. when he earned an 11-6 decision over the No. 7 ranked wrestler at 152 lbs., Evan Farley.

Cole Filand (170 lbs.) followed up Hanson's win with a fall at 1:14 of his match. St. Peter ended the dual with a pair of fall victories when Oziel Hidalgo (220 lbs.) earned his second fall victory in sections at 3:38 before Connor Travaille (285 lbs.) earned his fall at 1:05.

New Prague - 41, St. Peter - 21

106: Lawson Eller (NEPR) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 1:41)

113: Kyle McCarthy (NEPR) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 8-2)

120: Brandon Michel (NEPR) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 8-2)

126: Cole Herrmann (NEPR) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 5-2)

132: Brady Westall (NEPR) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 8-6)

138: Koy Buesgens (NEPR) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (TF 20-5 4:34)

145: Luke Dorweiler (NEPR) over Harold Born (STPE) (Dec 6-3)

152: Colton Bornholdt (NEPR) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 1:37)

160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Evan Farley (NEPR) (Dec 11-6)

170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Memphis Connelly (NEPR) (Fall 1:14)

182: Joey Novak (NEPR) over Kole Guth (STPE) (Fall 1:54)

195: Evan Anderson (NEPR) over Leighton Robb (STPE) (SV-1 6-4)

220: Oziel Hidalgo (STPE) over Ian DeGross (NEPR) (Fall 3:38)

285: Connor Travaille (STPE) over Brady Gregory (NEPR) (Fall 1:05)

