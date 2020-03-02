Iowa Lakes Community College Head Softball Coach, Katie Larson, has announced Allison McCabe to the 2020-2021 recruiting class. Allison is the daughter of Kelly McCabe and Rachel Dauk and attends St. Peter High School in St. Peter.
“Allie is a great addition to our already strong 2020-2021 recruiting class. Her abilities as a catcher to get those 50/50 calls and lead her defense are qualities that we are looking for her to bring to this team immediately. Allie has a way of making her pitchers look good, which is everything you can ask for in a catcher,” Larson said.
A catcher, McCabe, is a four-year letter winner for the Saints. She is a two-year captain for the team and two-time All-Section Team selection. During the 2018 season, McCabe helped lead her team to a second-place finish at the Minnesota State High School Tournament. Last season, McCabe batted .418 with 38 hits, including eight doubles, three triples, and two home runs. Behind the plate, McCabe threw out 20 of 35 runners attempting to steal a base. She had an impressive .970 fielding percentage with 207 putouts.
McCabe is excited to become a Laker and had this to say, “I am super excited for the next two years at Iowa Lakes! This is a perfect opportunity for me to get a head start for my career in special education. Playing college ball has been a goal for me, and I am determined to succeed with my new teammates and friends!”
Off the diamond, McCabe has found success both in the classroom and on the court. In school, she is a National Honor Society Member from 2017-2020. She is a two-year captain in volleyball, where she was also selected to the All-Conference team. Allie is also a one-year captain in basketball, where she helped lead her team to a Minnesota State High School Basketball Tournament appearance.
Coach Larson also had this to say, “Allie is such an awesome person to be around. Her personality is spunky, fun, and caring, and as an athlete, she is competitive, determined, and passionate. She is a coach’s dream. We are thrilled that Allie will be a Laker next year, and we cannot wait to coach her these next two years.”