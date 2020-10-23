On a frigid Friday night in New Um, the Eagles ran away with a 22-12 win over the St. Peter Saints in South Central Red District football action.
With the temperature covering around 25 degrees and the wind blowing about the same figure, both teams initially had trouble moving the ball down the field. Both had their first drives stopped on downs.
But the Eagles got rolling on their second possession, driving 41 yards, capped off by the first of three touchdown runs by senior running back Cole Ranweiler, who went in from 14 yards out and finished with 35 carries for 236 yards. The 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Isaiah Miller to Brayden Geariety made it 8-0 with 1:43 remaining in the first quarter.
After an interception by St. Peter cornerback Tyson Schmitz ended a New Ulm drive 8 yards from a touchdown, St. Peter turned the ball back over after a bad snap went over punter Kole Guth's head and he was tackled on the Saints' 14-yard line. Hard-running Ranweiler quickly scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run with 5:08 left in the second quarter. The run for 2 points failed, and the Eagles led 14-0.
St. Peter got on the scoreboard for the first time in two games this season with 4:08 remaining in the first half on a 68-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kole Guth to senior wide receiver Ethan Grant who broke free from defender and ran into the end zone untouched. The 2-point conversion pass failed, and the first half ended 14-6.
The Eagles upped their lead to 22-6 after taking the opening kickoff of the second half and scoring on their second play from scrimmage on a 50-yard run by Ranweiler, who was tough for the Saints to take down. The 2-point conversion pass from Miller to Gearity was good.
The Saints cut the lead to 22-12 on a 1-yard run by Guth with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter. It was set up by a 47-yard pass from Guth to Grant.
Grant finished with two catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Fogal caught two for 0 yards. Guth completed five of 10 for 115 yards one interception and and one touchdown.
Fogal led the Saints in rushing with 13 carries for 65 yards. Vinny Guappone rushed 10 times for 32 yards. Grant had three carries for 34 yards and ran back four kicks for 27 yards. Ryan Sandland rushed once for 5 yards.
Sandland led the Saints with nine tackles. Johnny Miller had seven stops. Fogal had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Jason Beckman had five tackles. Tyson Schmitz made four tackles and picked off a pass. Jack Sourbeck also had four tackles.
Brogan Hanson, Guappone and Grant made three tackles each. Nathan Pettis and Jamarion Robinson made two stop apiece. Shea Hildebrandt, Carter Wendroth and Connor Traivalle made one tackle each.
New Ulm finished with 250 yards rushing and 30 passing for 280 total yards. St. Peter had 117 yards rushing and 115 passing for 232 total yards.
New Ulm earned its first win of the season to improve to 1-2. St. Peter dropped to 0-2 and hosts Worthington in the Saints' homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (1-2) defeated New Umm 27-8 and lost to Mankato East 39-14 and Waseca 41-6.