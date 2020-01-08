St. Peter wrestling team swept a double dual Tuesday in Lake Crystal.
"We looked good top to bottom in both duals," SP coach Keith Hanson said. "Nathan Pettis got two pins in his first time down at 220."
The Saints (5-2) opened the night with a win over Section 2AA opponent Glencoe Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 51-21.
St. Peter also beat Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area 58-9. "The big match-up was No. 3 ranked at 170 AA Eli Hunt over No. 8 ranked at 195 A Avery Nordquest by a fall in the third period after a very exciting first two periods," Hanson said.
St. Peter hosts the Class AA No. 3 state ranked Big South Conference Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls for parents night at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Bulls have seven top 10 state-ranked wrestlers: No. 4 sophomore Jesse Potts at 106 , No. 2 junior Lucas Jagodzinske at 120, No. 2 junior Jaxson Rohman at 126, No. 3 junior Connor Simmonds at 138 , No. 2 senior Payton Anderson at 152, No. 3 senior Miles Fitzgerald at 160 and No. 4 senior Nathan Simmonds at 170.
St. Peter has one state ranked wrestler, senior Eli Hunt at 170.
The Saints face the Red Bulls again and the rest of the Big South Conference in the conference tournament at at 10 a.m. Saturday at Worthington.
SP, 51, GSL/LP 21
106 - Nakiye Mercado (SP) over Connor Meyer Fall 0:13
113 - Taylen Travaille (SP) over Dawson Meyer Fall 0:14
120 - Amir Loredo-Hollon (SP) over Kyle Hagen Fall 0:31
126- Carter Ruschmeier (GSL/LP) over Noah Hunt Dec 5-2
132 - Sawyer Varpness (SL/LP) over Brogan Hanson Dec 7-2
138 - Leighton Robb (SP) over Logan Lambrecht Fall 0:39
145 - Nathan Fogal (SP) over Aaron Higgins Fall 2:35
152 - Zachary Voelz (GSL/LP) over Michael Connor Dec 3-2
160- Wareke Gillette (SP) over Keegan Lemke Dec 6-3
170 - Kole Guth (SP) over Brent Lipke Fall 2:40
182 - Carter Ziegler (GSL/LP) over Connor Travaille Fall 1:33
195- Eli Hunt (SP) over Riley Butcher Fall 2:22
220 - Nathan Pettis (SP) over Zach Wanous Fall 0:26
285 -Marco Iracheta (GSL/LP) wins forfeit
SP 58, Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial Area 9
106- Double Forfeit
113 - Mercado (SP) over Griffin Gimenez MD 12-1
120 - Loredo-Hollon (SP) over Brecken Northquest Fall 0:19
126 - Noah Hunt (SP) over Ean Gillman Fall 2:16
132 - Brogan Hanson (SP) over Nick Slater Fall 1:54
138 - Alex Harnitz (LCWM) over Leighton Robb Dec 8-3
145 - Nathan Fogal (SP) over Dominic Rosin Fall 1:25
152 - Michael Connor (SP) over Seth Rosin Fall 0:50
160 - Wareke Gillette (SP) over Matthew Thofson Fall 3:21
170 - Kole Guth (SP) over Sander Ludeman Fall 2:18
182 - Eli Hunt (SP) over Avery Northquest Fall 4:30
195 - Double Forfeit
220 - Nathan Pettis (SP) over Chayden Ross Fall 2:53
Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. Overall
Fairmont/MCW 2-0 3-0
St. Peter 1-0 5-2
New Ulm 0-0 6-8
Waseca 0-1 4-1
Blue Earth 0-1 4-1
St. James 0-1 1-7