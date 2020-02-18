A defensive adjustment in the second half turned the tide for St. Peter, and the Saints went on to a 66-47 victory over visiting New Ulm in the Big South Conference East Division finale Tuesday night.
The Saints led 38-31 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 28-16 in the second half, thanks to stronger defense.
New Ulm scored only 4 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half as the Saints went on an 18-4 run to take a 56-35 lead.
It was the second lowest point total that the Saints have allowed this season. The lowest was also against New Ulm in a 58-44 victory on Jan. 16.
New Ulm guard Charlie Osborne scored 17 points in the first half, but the Saints basically shut him down in the second half.
"The first half wasn't perfect, but we did a good job defensively, other than letting that No. 1 get free in the first half," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "We made an adjustment there. That was good to see. When it comes to the playoffs, you got to make and adjustment.
Senior guards Ethan Volk and Kaden Oeltjenburns, who are the Saints' best defenders, guarded Osborne.
"Those two we have guard the other team's best players," Keating said. "They did a great job in the second half, with help from the other guys."
Forward Reese Melby also scored in double figures for the Eagles with 13 points but was held 2 points short of the school record for career points.
Oeltjenbruns and Wyatt Olson led the Saints with 13 points each. Ethan Volk also scored in double digits with 10 points.
The Saints shot well from the free-throw line hitting 10 of 11 (91 percent). Oeltjenbruns and Wyatt Olson hit 3 of 3. Ethan Grant and Carson Kennedy made 2 of 2.
But the Saints didn't shoot well from the field with 22 of 66 from 2-point land and 6 of 23 from 3-point land.
"I wish we could have shot the ball a little better, but that's the way it goes," Keating said.
New Ulm dropped to 6-16 overall and 2-8 in the Big South.
St. Peter (17-8, 8-2) hosts Worthington (11-13) on Thursday in the final regular season game, and then the Saints don't play a game for 13 days until the playoffs start March 4. In the meantime, the Saints are scrimmaging New Ulm Cathedral. Section 2AAA seeding is on Feb. 29.
Keating called the win over New Ulm a good section win. The Saints also beat Willmar, Hutchinson and lost to Marshall. Worthington also is in Section 2AAA.