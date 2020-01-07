Brady Sowder, Shawn Lehtinen and Charlie Weick scored two goals each as the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team blasted Austin 7-1 on Tuesday at Riverside Arena.
Sowder finished with five points on the night. Lehtinen and Weick had four points each. Matt Fink also scored a goal for the Bulldogs. Logan Throldahl and Jake Rimstad had single assists for Minnesota River.
Goalie Logan Moe made 22 saves for win. The Bulldogs out shot the Packers 41-23.
Austin dropped to 1-10.
The Bulldogs (6-7, 4-2 Big South Conference) stay on the road this week at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waseca (6-4, 3-3) and 4 p.m. Saturday at New Ulm (8-4-1, 6-1)