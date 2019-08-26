St. Peter Girls Swimming
COACHES
Mary Lager is entering her 27th year as the head swimming and diving coach at St. Peter High School.
Kaitlin Kamm is in her fourth season of coaching the Saints Varsity and Junior Varsity swimmers. Kamm is a 2012 alumni of SPHS. She was a section champion, an all-state swimmer, and she holds three school records. Kamm attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and was a standout swimmer and track athlete in college.
Abby Whritenour is a Hopkins native and will be starting her first year coaching and teaching in St. Peter. She has five years of coaching experience between swimming and diving. Abby attended the Minnesota State University, Mankato and played softball for the Mavericks. She will be the seventh and eighth grade physical education teacher at St. Peter Middle School.
RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
Seniors
Lauren Fedder - 4 year letter winner, 1-Meter Diving
Maddie Kisor - 4 year letter winner, Freestyle
Aubry Landsom, - 4 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle & Breaststroke
Piedra Larson - 3 year letter winner Butterfly, Freestyle & Backstroke
RaeAnn Smit - 4 year letter winner Butterfly & Backstroke
Juniors
Shelby Graft - 4 year letter winner, Backstroke & Butterfly
Morgan Kelly - 3 year letter winner, Individual Medley & Breaststroke
Christina Kruger - 3 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle
Kathryn Larson - 3 year letter winner, Individual Medley & Distance Freestyle
Kaylee Moreau - 2 year letter winner, 1-Meter Diving
Ashley Stanton - 3 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle & Backstroke
Sophomores
Olivia Denzer - 2 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle
Lexi Johnson - 2 year letter winner, Breaststroke Freestyle
Jaiden Landsom - 3 year letter winner, Butterfly, Breaststroke & Individual Medley
Morgan Peterson - 2 year letter winner, Backstroke & Freestyle
Salena Smit - 1 year letter winner, Backstroke & Butterfly
Freshmen
Isabel Avant - 2 year letter winner, Freestyle & Backstroke
Anna Boomgaarden - 2 year letter winner, Individual Medley & Butterfly
Maya Pettis - 1 year letter winner, Freestyle & Breaststroke
Madison Kelly - 1 year letter winner, Freestyle & Breaststroke
Eighth Grade
Hannah Denzer - 1 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Several underclassmen that could fill in the gaps in the varsity roster.
MOVED ON
Signe Alger, Claudia Giedd, Kylie Grack, Kayley Ronnkvist, Jasmine Witty
2018 RECAP
2018 season included six wins and four losses.
2019 OUTLOOK AND COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"The athletes are working hard at practice and looking forward to all the social activities that are incorporated into the swim and dive season. We are hoping for another fabulous year."
Strengths of the team: "We have a talented group of girls who give their all in practice and competition. The team is goal oriented and determined to make this year memorable."
What we need to work on: "We need to use our training time wisely, instill good practice habits, get stronger and stay healthy. We want to continue developing mentally tough and confident athletes."
What we hope to accomplish: "We want to see each athlete steadily improve. We want to be a strong presence at the Section True Team Invite, Section 1-A Meet, and return to the State Swimming and Diving Championship Meet."
— Head Coach Mary lager
BY THE NUMBERS
42 - girls on the Swimming and Diving Team in grades 7-12
6 - Seniors
6 - Juniors
9 - Sophomores
7 - Freshmen
6 - Eighth graders
6 - Seventh graders