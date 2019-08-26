St. Peter Girls Swimming

COACHES

Mary Lager is entering her 27th year as the head swimming and diving coach at St. Peter High School.

Kaitlin Kamm is in her fourth season of coaching the Saints Varsity and Junior Varsity swimmers. Kamm is a 2012 alumni of SPHS. She was a section champion, an all-state swimmer, and she holds three school records. Kamm attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and was a standout swimmer and track athlete in college.

Abby Whritenour is a Hopkins native and will be starting her first year coaching and teaching in St. Peter. She has five years of coaching experience between swimming and diving. Abby attended the Minnesota State University, Mankato and played softball for the Mavericks. She will be the seventh and eighth grade physical education teacher at St. Peter Middle School.

RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

Seniors

Lauren Fedder - 4 year letter winner, 1-Meter Diving

Maddie Kisor - 4 year letter winner, Freestyle

Aubry Landsom, - 4 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle & Breaststroke

Piedra Larson - 3 year letter winner Butterfly, Freestyle & Backstroke

RaeAnn Smit - 4 year letter winner Butterfly & Backstroke

Juniors

Shelby Graft - 4 year letter winner, Backstroke & Butterfly

Morgan Kelly - 3 year letter winner, Individual Medley & Breaststroke

Christina Kruger - 3 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle

Kathryn Larson - 3 year letter winner, Individual Medley & Distance Freestyle

Kaylee Moreau - 2 year letter winner, 1-Meter Diving

Ashley Stanton - 3 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle & Backstroke

Sophomores

Olivia Denzer - 2 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle

Lexi Johnson - 2 year letter winner, Breaststroke Freestyle

Jaiden Landsom - 3 year letter winner, Butterfly, Breaststroke & Individual Medley

Morgan Peterson - 2 year letter winner, Backstroke & Freestyle

Salena Smit - 1 year letter winner, Backstroke & Butterfly

Freshmen

Isabel Avant - 2 year letter winner, Freestyle & Backstroke

Anna Boomgaarden - 2 year letter winner, Individual Medley & Butterfly

Maya Pettis - 1 year letter winner, Freestyle & Breaststroke

Madison Kelly - 1 year letter winner, Freestyle & Breaststroke

Eighth Grade

Hannah Denzer - 1 year letter winner, Distance Freestyle

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Several underclassmen that could fill in the gaps in the varsity roster.

MOVED ON

Signe Alger, Claudia Giedd, Kylie Grack, Kayley Ronnkvist, Jasmine Witty

2018 RECAP

2018 season included six wins and four losses.

2019 OUTLOOK AND COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

"The athletes are working hard at practice and looking forward to all the social activities that are incorporated into the swim and dive season. We are hoping for another fabulous year."

Strengths of the team: "We have a talented group of girls who give their all in practice and competition. The team is goal oriented and determined to make this year memorable."

What we need to work on: "We need to use our training time wisely, instill good practice habits, get stronger and stay healthy. We want to continue developing mentally tough and confident athletes."

What we hope to accomplish: "We want to see each athlete steadily improve. We want to be a strong presence at the Section True Team Invite, Section 1-A Meet, and return to the State Swimming and Diving Championship Meet."

— Head Coach Mary lager

BY THE NUMBERS

42 - girls on the Swimming and Diving Team in grades 7-12

6 - Seniors

6 - Juniors

9 - Sophomores

7 - Freshmen

6 - Eighth graders

6 - Seventh graders 

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

