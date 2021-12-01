Tuesday night, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girl's hockey team picked up its second win of the season with a 2-0 shutout victory over the Fairmont Cardinals.
"We did much better on breakouts tonight and did well connecting passes and area passes off the boards," said head coach Madison Bergren.
Anna Pavlo put the Bulldogs on the board 10:30 into the first period and she was assisted by Zetta Haugen.
The second goal of the night came with 13:56 in the second period off the stick of Macey Porter and was assisted by Pavlo.
"Macey was our hardest worker award winner and got her first goal tonight," noted Bergren.
Fairmont outshot Minnesota River 38-22, but Amilia Messert was able to turn away all 38 shots for her first shutout of the season.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 2-5 on the season and will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 7, when they take to the road to battle Albert Lea.