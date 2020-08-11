SAINT PETER, Minn. – Gustavus Adolphus College Athletic Director Tom Brown announced Monday that Coley Ries has been selected as the head softball coach. Ries, a 2017 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, has spent the past three seasons as a volunteer and graduate assistant coach at her alma mater.
“Coley stood out from an impressive list of candidates for this position and I’m eager to see her lead our softball program,” Brown said. “As a college coach, she is a rising star and is well respected by the softball community. She is a proven winner on and off the field. We look forward to her building our program back to the top of the MIAC.”
Ries earned a bachelor’s degree in mass media from MSU-Mankato in 2017 and completed her master’s in educational leadership this spring. During the past three years, Ries served as the primary pitching coach for the Mavericks, helping the team achieve an overall record of 89-41. While on the Mavericks’ coaching staff, Ries operated the team’s social media accounts, organized fundraisers, and compiled scouting reports on opposing teams. She is also a vocal leader within various softball communities as a public speaker to topics of her personal and softball journey, leadership and health struggles.
“I am so excited and truly honored to be the next head coach for Gustavus softball,” Ries said. “This program has shown in the past to be a powerhouse, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to get it back to that point. I want to thank the entire athletic department for being so welcoming and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work!”
Ries’ resume as a player includes a wealth of achievements. As the ace of the pitching staff, Ries led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA Division II national championship where she posted a 41-3 overall record with a 1.05 ERA while striking out 476 batters in 294.2 innings. After going 5-0 at the national tournament with a 1.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts, Ries earned Most Outstanding Player honors. She was named the 2017 NFCA Division II Player of the Year and the D2CCA Pitcher of the Year.
Ries also earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, was a two-time All-American, two-time Central Region Pitcher of the Year, and three-time NSIC Pitcher of the Year. Since graduating in 2017, Ries has played professional softball for the Texas Charge, Chicago Bandits, and the Aussie Spirit.
Ries becomes the eighth head coach in Gustavus softball history, which spans 52 seasons with an all-time record of 867-569-4 and a 530-251-3 mark in the MIAC, including three conference titles. The Gusties have played in the NCAA tournament four times, including a third-place finish in 2009.