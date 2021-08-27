At the Saints’ match in sections last year, they endured a tough 3-4 loss against the Mankato West Scarlets. That match and this years came down to third doubles, with pressure once again on Molly Voeltz, this
year’s co-captain.
Things turned around this year and seniors Voeltz and Sophia Doherty fought through a third set tie-breaker with a final score of 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, giving the Saints their last win of the night, and their first win against West girls tennis in several years.
St. Peter won the match 4-3 over the Mankato West and improve their overall record to 6-1 while posting an undefeated 2AA sub-section record of 5-0.
Coach Rothenberger explained, “Going into this match, I knew it’d be really close. We lived up to my thoughts, anticipation, or expectations—whichever words you want to use, it’s one of those three. It’s a sign of maturity for this team. We have not beat West in a long time. I couldn’t even tell you the last time we beat West in girls. You’ve got to expect they will be deep with their abilities and play. They’re strong at the top. It will take a good battle for us to have a chance, and we gave ourselves a chance.”
The Saints secured their first wins at number one and two doubles, with number one doubles between co-captain Josie Wiebusch and Junior Macy Weller. Similar to their match against Marshall Tuesday, Wiebusch and Weller went into a third set tie-breaker, but held off the Scarlets for 1-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Sophomores Maddie Kamm and Rhyan Holmgren brought in a 6-1, 6-4 match at No. 2 doubles. Kamm
noted, “In the first set we were really focused and hitting our shots really well, but at the start of the
second set, we started to lose that focus and weren’t hitting the ball as well as we wanted.”
Holmgren and Kamm both agreed that their playing together in three sports year-round helped them stay in synch when playing. Holmgren explained, “We just know each other really well, where we will hit the ball, and
connect well on the court.”
They won 6-1, 6-4, with match point coming off of a long volley which saw Kamm stretch for the ball at the back of the court and put it in play, out of reach of the Scarlet Defenders.
The Saints third win came in No. two singles with undefeated freshman Annika Southworth beating out
Payton Davis 7-5, 6-2.
Southworth won against Davis last year in the third set, and said she noticed this year, “Her (Davis’s) shots were harder, but once I got returning them, I could get at them. I felt I was taking fewer harder shots, and just getting the ball back in play. It worked and I’m proud of that.”
Rothenberger knew West would challenge the Saints in singles, but he noted, “We played really well. Everyone that played today played at their potential or better than their potential. It’s still early, we haven’t even started school yet. We played seven really good matches, I’m so pleased.”
He also noted he is impressed with how the JV team has played thus far, too. “They haven’t lost many matches and I’m really proud of them, too.”
As far as his line-up, Rothenberger stated, “I think I have a lot figured out with singles and doubles. There’s a reason why I do what I do with this team; I trust my players. I put them in positions that I think where
we can give our teammates opportunities. Doesn’t matter where they’re at, as long as they’re trying to
get that win for their team to the best of their ability.”
On Monday, Saints go on the road to LeSueur to play against the Giants, a team they haven’t played
against in two years.
Rothenberger reflected, “LeSueur is another rival—not in the same section or class anymore, but a long-time rival. They’re going to be good. They have a lot of athletic players. I’ll have t look into how they’re playing so far this year. I expect they have been playing really well. So we have to be prepared.”