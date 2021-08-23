Full moon racing provided for too much action at the Arlington Raceway, with several accidents and plenty of side by side racing and slip ups from drivers that caused red flags. The second attempt at the first lap of the Jerry's HQ Foods IMCA Sprint feature saw a multi car crash when a car spun in turn two causing a chain reaction involving over half of the field.
Brandon Allen, Brett Allen, Billy Johnson and Neal Stevens all rolled with Stevens on the bottom of the pile. Avoiding a roll over but losing his steering, Andrew Allen had no where to go and drove over a car popping a wheelie in the air, he was out of the race also.
Mike Stien made it through the incident but a flipping car caught his wing turning it up side ways. Stien went to the work area, came out and was able to re enter the race but only for a few laps as he pulled into the pit.
Justin Allen also avoided the wreck after flipping in his heat race and repairing his car to get it ready for the feature. Matt Johnson took the lead on the restart and led for over half the race until high flying Trevor Serbus took the high side and got by him between turns three and four to take over the race and win. Johnson took 2nd and the 24 of Brandon Buyse who also stayed out of trouble took third.
The Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature also saw a rollover when the 51x of Gary Schumacher rolled over six times in turn two after being spun out by another car. He was ok but out of the race, and the other car was disqualified.
That gave the lead to Alan Lahr and he led the remaining distance to win the race ahead of Marshall Robinson. Eric Stocker, who had started sixth, finished third.
Dan Menk had a great lead in the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature, until a car spun out on lap eight and caused a yellow flag. On the restart, Clint Hatlestad took the outside and got around Menk coming out of turn four. Then Menk and Trent Loverude were fighting over the second spot while Hatlestad pulled away and went onto win. Loverude took second and Menk settled for third.
The Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified feature had plenty of action too. Jeff Carter started in pole position and had the lead for seven laps as the 111B of Eric Bassett was racing him side by side for a few laps but coming out of turn two, Bassett's clutch went out. He tried to pull off the track on the inside and flew into the mud bog track that had fresh water from Friday nights rainfall, he was ok, but out of the race, and his car got a good bath.
On the restart, Matt Looft got the jump on Carter and took the lead as Eric Larson followed him. A few laps later another yellow flag came out for a spinning car which caused another restart and enabled Zach Davis to get around Larson and that is how they finished the next three laps of the race.
The eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature went flag to flag with Rod Manthey taking the lead on the third lap of the race and leading the remaining laps to win the race. Dakota Robinson made a valiant effort to catch him coming from last place to challenge him as they raced side by side but in the end Manthey was victorious.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Cars saw three different leaders with Patrick Schauer taking the lead from his pole position start. A first lap caution occurred which resulted in Curt Lund being put to the back of he pack.
As the cars re-lined up, Ryan Bjerkeset led the next 15 laps until a series of caution flags came out causing many restarts. On the last restart, Chad Schroeder got by Bjerkeset along with the 33 of Matt Schauer. The two battled the last three laps while Lund, who had been in back of the 19 car field, moved through the field. He had to settle for third right behind Schauer while Schroeder took the checkers just ahead of Schauer to win his second feature in a row.
Cory Probst once again dominated the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature taking the lead from Joe Regnar on the second lap of the race. Matt Olson, who started just head of Probst, took second and Jed Trebelhorn took third.