“It will be a game changer for us,” Gustavus Adolphus College head men’s soccer coach Tudor Flintham said of the proposed expansion and renovation of Lund Center.
The College Board of Trustees recently approved a plan to move forward with the development of construction documents for the college’s wellness and athletic facility.
Fundraising is underway for the $60 million project, which calls for a 160,000 square-foot expansion that will include new academic spaces, workout areas, offices and an all-season field house with synthetic turf.
More than $30 million has been raised, and a fundraising and planning timeline is underway, as the college seeks to complete the project by late 2024.
“That means a very significant commitment financially, and it means that we are moving forward with this project,” said Tim Kennedy, vice president for Marketing and Communication. “Now the question is how quickly can we raise the money. We’re confident in the next few years we’ll be building this facility. We really hope that the incoming class for next year will have the opportunity to be in this facility before they graduate. Until we have $50 million of the $60 million to raise for this building, we will not put a shovel in the ground.”
Sports benefits
The men’s and women’s soccer teams will benefit greatly with the expanded indoor practice and exercise space in the off season.
But so will other sports, including football, baseball, softball, track and field, rugby, lacrosse, club teams and intramural leagues which can stretch out and use the space.
Currently, the entire football team (120 players on varsity and junior varsity) cannot lift weights together.
“Now we’ll have that opportunity for our student body and staff to be in the weight room at the same time as the football team,” Athletic Director Tom Brown said.
“Every sport is going to see a lot of help with this, whether it’s in the locker room or well being for our student-athletes,” Brown said. “That cardio/weight room space, we’re going from 4,400 square feet of space to over 22,000.”
“It’s going to be absolutely amazing,” Flintham said. “It’s going to help everyone. We’re pretty good, as a community, in terms of sharing and coordinating space. But the reality is we have a lot of athletes on campus.”
It’s going to be a significant boost “for us, specifically being able to get our cleats on year-round and really open up our legs on the turf,” Flintham said. “We play in a small space in the off season, but to be able to play a real game of soccer in an expanded space is going to be incredible.”
In his 28th year at Gustavus, Brown agreed that the renovation project “is going to be an incredible game changer for the whole college when it comes to wellness. First and foremost, the expansion and renovation will enhance the college’s commitment to wellness and well being for the entire Gustavus community, including all of students, faculty and staff. It will positively shape the experience of all Gusties, and it will help us continue to attract outstanding students to Gustavus.
“The increased space and state-of-the-art facilities will aid the great academic work that takes place in Lund and will also improve our club sports and intramural programs. For varsity athletics, the new Lund Center will allow us to provide top caliber facilities for our programs as they continue to pursue excellence and the development of great students, athletes and people.”
Fitness component
Flintham also glows about the expanded fitness center and weight room.
“The workout facility is going to be a different level as well,” he said. “We’re already very professional in a lot of things we do, but to have a world class strength training facility is going to take us to a different level.”
Soccer now plays in the off season in the blue space on Lund Center, next to the basketball court.
“It is a functional space, and the guys use it a lot,” Fintham said. “When basketball is done, we’ll play smaller-sided games on the wood floor.”
The Gusties also use the hockey arena when it is changed from ice to turf.
Suitable surface
“We do have some spaces, but you really want to play on the surface that you really play on,” Flintham said. “That’s the biggest difference in this indoor training center. We have so much shared success, it’s only right that we compete in a training facility that’s worthy of champions.”
“The multi surface type rubber flooring is not the ideal thing to have,” Brown said. “So when it comes to football, soccer, baseball, softball, rugby, lacrosse and even ultimate Frisbee, they would rather be on grass than turf. The basketball team, the volleyball team, the badminton team, they would rather be on wood. The only sport that really loves to compete and practice on rubber is track and field.”
“The forum (basketball arena) was great space, but right now it’s just not big enough, not only student athletes but students in general when it comes to recreation.”
The facilities not only will be improved, so will the recruiting.
After Lund Center was built, Gustavus saw, over a four-year period, an increase in enrollment of 100, said Kennedy, who is in his 36th year working at his alma mater. “[It will] absolutely help in recruitment.”
“Our general student body should grow because of the facilities and the opportunities such as fitness center,” Brown said.
“We already do very well in the recruiting process, but when you have these extra training facilities it makes those conversions so much easier when you’re talking to a stud in the Twin Cities who’s trying to decided between you and a Division I program,” Flintham said. “They love the idea of the Division III experience, but they still want all of the shiny new things. They want the turf and the brand new weight room. If we can provide those bell and whistles that you get in a Division I program and still give them that Division III experience, that’s going to be a good thing.”
Locker rooms, offices
Space for locker rooms and staff offices also will be expanded. Each sport will have its own year-round locker room.
Athletes train year-round, so it would be beneficial to have a locker room that they call home for practices and for hanging out, Brown said.
Athletic staff has grown from about 20 full-time employees to close to 50 now, so office space is cramped.
Since Lund was built in 1984, office space hasn’t been expanded. They have taken different spaces and converted them into offices.
Performance lab
The human performance lab, which is set up for health and exercise physiology majors to do research and hands-on learning, will more than double in size.
So will the athletic training room. There are about 40 students in the program now which will be expanded to become the first master’s degree at Gustavus. It is a now a requirement to be a certified athletic trainer.
Games or public use?
The expanded facilities are not being set up for games, just for practices and training. The space is generally only available to students and staff and their families. Memberships are not available to the general community.
But there are special occasions, such as high school tournaments or when teams want to practice, where the college allows the public to use the facilities.
“We’re always open to those opportunities,” Kennedy said. “We always discussed having memberships for the St. Peter community. But now that the student body has grown and so much more fitness, it took away opportunities from our students to use the facilities. If there are things that we can do to help the community, we talk to [City of St. Peter Administrator] Todd Prafke, absolutely we will consider that. But the primary purpose of this facility is for the Gustavus community.”
Brown said he doesn’t envision the facilities to be open to the general public, other than teams renting that space. “I’m sure we’re going to have some component of rental. But we’re still in the early ages of planning. It’s not completely decided who can use it. We’ve got a long list of people who can use this.”