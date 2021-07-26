The St. Peter town team lost its final game of the season 2-1 at Belle Plaine on Sunday afternoon, finishing its 2021 campaign 10-9 overall and 5-5 in the River Valley League.

The first four innings of Sunday’s season finale went scoreless with Saints starting pitcher Luke Regner working through a few jams. Regner stranded six runners on base (three in scoring position) in the first four frames while recording the final out of each inning via a strikeout.

The Saints broke the shutout in the fifth as Walker Froehling reached on an error, moved to second on a sac bunt by Connor Bjorling, and scored on a hit by Andy Regner. But Belle Plaine answered in the bottom half with a walk, two singles, and an error for a 2-1 lead.

The Saints threatened in the seventh as Sam Carlson singled and reached second on another sac bunt by Bjorling, but was stranded after a pop out and strikeout.

Luke Regner went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run on eight hits with six strikeouts. Billy

Hanson led the offense, batting 2-for-3 with a walk and stolen base.

The Saints competed in 18 games this season and won a single contest by forfeit.

Sam Wenner finished with the highest batting average on the team at .500, hitting 15-for-30 in just seven games.

Tyson Sowder led the team with 21 hits and 14 runs scored in 14 games.

Jovan Rodriguez drove in 13 runs for the team lead and had a slugging percentage of .453.

Luke Regner tossed a team-high 48.2 innings with a 4-2 record and 4.81 ERA.

Carlson was second with 40.2 innings and had a 4.20 ERA. Both Regner and Carlson started seven games.

Dylan Graft led the team with 37 strikeouts in 24 innings and boasted a 3.75 ERA.

St. Peter would have been the No. 3 seed for Region 6C playoffs this weekend, but the Minnesota Baseball Association State Board ruled the team ineligible for playoffs due to a player contract filing issue. The state board proved to be inconsistent in its rulings of player contracts by allowing a team to compete in the playoffs last season after violating the same contract rule. That team was Bird Island and is managed by a state board director.

St. Peter is currently on probation and must appeal to the state board prior to the start of the 2022 season in order to be reinstated.

