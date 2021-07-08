On a cool July night at Community Spirit Park, the St. Peter U18 softball team split a pair of games against Waconia, losing game 1 2-0 before hanging on for a 3-2 victory in game 2. St. Peter coach Rob Moline said "The girls showed a lot of grit...The team is playing good, we are in every game."
Game 1: Waconia 2, St. Peter 0
Maya Pettis pitched the first game of the doubleheader, throwing three scoreless innings before being tagged for a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Those two runs would be all that Waconia would be able to get in game one against Pettis and the St. Peter defense.
St. Peter was able to collect three hits in the game, but they were spaced throughout the game and didn't bring any runs across home plate.
Game 2: St. Peter 3, Waconia 2
In the second game, St. Peter started with a bang in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Sophia Doherty made contact with a high fastball, sending it deep into right center field for a triple. "This pitcher was more accurate and a lot faster and we needed to get started early." Doherty said after the game.
During the next at bat, a wild pitch escaped to the backstop which allowed Doherty to score from third. St Peter added two more runs in the top of the first with an RBI single followed by a sac fly which scored Ryenne Pettis from third after she stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Ryenne Pettis would pitch for St. Peter in game two, transitioning from shortstop in game one and when she was asked about that change she replied, "As a pitcher you have a little bit more control as you run the show." She exercised that control throughout the game, allowing only two hits and two runs from Waconia.
Coach Moline stated "[They] had some good hits in the first part of the game and played really good defense while the pitching was outstanding." St. Peter finished the game with three hits and three runs.
St. Peter U18 softball will return to action this Sunday as it takes on the 612 Navy 18's at Jefferson Fields with first pitch in game one scheduled for 6:00 p.m.