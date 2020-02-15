By finishing second in the Section 2AA wrestling team tournament Saturday at Mankato West, the St. Peter Saints went further than they have gone in the tournament since 1994 when they finished first and qualified for state.
Seeded No. 5, St. Peter (13-11) upset No. 1 seeded Scott West (16-3 and ranked No. 5 in the state) in the semifinals 33-27 and fell to No. 2 seeded Hutchinson (19-3) in the finals 35-30.
After losing the first two matches and falling behind 8-0 to Scott West in the semifinals, the Saints won the next seven matches to take a 30-7 lead with five matches to go.
Two Saints won by falls: Amir Loredo-Hollon at 120 pounds and Cole Filand at 160. Three major decisions went to St. Peter: Noah Hunt at 126, Brogan Hanson at 132 and Wareke Gillette at 145. Two Saints earned decisions: Nathan Fogal at 138 and Michael Connor at 145.
Scott West won a technical fall at 170 to cut the lead to 30-13, but Eli Hunt at 182 won a decision at 182 to clinch the match for the Saints 33-13.
Hutchinson came down to the last match. With St. Peter leading 30-29, Cody Kurth of Hutsinson pinned Jason Beckman to win the section championship and earn the trip to state.
The Saints won three matches by falls: Noah Hunt at 126, Michael Connor at 145 and Eli Hunt at 182.
NaKiyen Mercado at 106 won a technical fall.
Nathan Fogal earned a major decision at 138.
Brogan Hanson won a decision at 132.
St. Peter 33, Scott West 27
106 - Matt Randolph (SW) dec. NaKiye Mercado 9-2
113 - Zach Tracy (SW) tech. fall Taylen Travaille 15-0
120 - Amir Loredo Hollon (SP) pins Adam Kelvington 1:28
126 - Noah Hunt (SP) major dec. Tory Pumper 8-0
132 - Brogan Hanson (SP) major dec. Ashton Holbrook 11-3
138 - Nathan Fogal (SP) dec. Leo Siekmann 5-2
145 - Michael Connor (SP) dec. Luke Fogarty 7-4
152 - Wareke Gillette (SP) major dec. Blake Riemer 10-2
160 - Cole Filand (SP) pins Collin Fahey 2:58
170 - Jace Demmers (SW) tech. fall Kole Guth 16-0
182 - Eli Hunt (SP) dec. Trent Rasmussen 5-2
195 - Carson Schoenbauer (SW) medical default over Connor Travaille
220 - Hunter Struffert (SW) tech. fall Nathan Pettis 16-0
285 - Gavin Fahey (SW) dec. Jason Beckman 4-0
Hutchinson 35, St. Peter 30
106 - NaKiye Mercado (SP) tech. fall Max Martin 20-4
113 - Treyton Card (H) major dec. Taylen Travaille 12-0
120 - Grant Peirce (H) dec. Amir Loredo Hollon 12-9
126 - Noah Hunt (SP) pins Parker Peterson 2:14
132 - Brogan Hanson (SP) over Tristian Lang (Hutchinson) SV-1 7-5
138 - Nathan Fogal (SP) major dec. Payton Jepsen 15-3
145 - Michael Connor (SP) pins Camden Kron 3:51
152 - Cale Luthens (H) dec. Wareke Gillette 4-3
160 - Riley Gill (H) dec. Cole Filand 9-3
170 - Hayden VanderVoort (H) major dec. Kole Guth 12-3
182 - Eli Hunt (SP) pins Brady Andersen 0:53
195 - Alex Nelson (H) medical forfeit over Connor Travaille
220 - Tanner Gill (H) pins Nathan Pettis 5:25
285 - Cody Kurth (H) pins Jason Beckman 2:20