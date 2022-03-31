COACHES
Head coach: Neil Doose, 14th year.
Assistant coaches: Nancy Hanson (5th year) and Kris Voeltz (3rd year).
ROSTER
Marshall Nicolai (12th) averaged 41.76 per 9 holes last year. Marshall is our only senior this year and he has hopes of lowering his average into the 30’s. Marshall finished 22nd in the Big South Conference and 21st in Section 2AA. Marshall needs to step up as a leader this year and lead by example. We need his scores to count and are relying on him to play well.
Will Borgmeier (11th) lowered his average from 48.1 to 46 in 2021. Will has played a lot of golf in the summer and has gotten stronger which will help his overall game. We are looking for Will to step up and play in more varsity meets this spring.
Kaiden Brovold (10th) had a solid 2021 season for the Saints averaging a 40.16. He finished 4th in section 2A, 14th in the state tournament as a freshman and 9th in the Big South Conference. We will need him to step up his game for the team to reach its goals this year. Kaiden played a lot of summer golf which should help him greatly.
Anthony Nicolai (10th) averaged 41.64 last year. He placed 26th in the Big South Conference, 10th in the section tournament and he just missed an individual bid for the state tournament. Anthony had a busy summer of golf which should help his averages into the 30’s.
Blake Magelee (10th) really stepped up his game in 2021 and averaged 42.63 for the Saints. He has really grown and is a lot stronger which should hopefully help his overall game. Blake also played a lot of competitive golf all summer and we are hoping he can score in the 30’s this year consistently. Blake finished 20th in the Big South last year he will work to crack the top 10 this year.
Korey Lager (10th) averaged 42.7 and got a little taste of varsity last year. Korey finished 31st in the section 2AA tournament. He is another Saint that can hopefully average in the 30’s this spring. If he can make that step, the team will be in great shape.
KEY PLAYERS
I expect eight to nine guys to fight for varsity spots this spring. We are looking for consistency and a positive mental mindset to go along with a short term memory and good golf decision-making skills. Marshall Nicolai needs to lead this team by example as the only senior and be a wonderful role model for the young golf team that we have this spring.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Noah Spessard (11th) is new to the team this year and he has an incredible attitude and work ethic and hopefully he can step into a varsity spot this spring.
Zach Salzwedel (10th) averaged 45.5 last year and we are looking for him to fight for a varsity spot this year.
Riley Lager (10th) averaged 49 in 2021 and he is hoping to improve 4 to 5 strokes per 9 and maybe have a shot at varsity action soon.
Cooper DeBlieck (10th) averaged 51 last season and we are hoping he can lower that at least into the mid 40’s and be a strong JV player for us and possibly fill in at the varsity level.
Nolan Honza (9th) averaged 56 on the JH team last year and will be part of our JV team.
Aiden Wohlers (9th) had a scoring average of 56.5 in JH and will also be part of our JV team.
Dayne Tollefson (9th) averaged 53.4 as a JH golfer in 2021. He has grown a lot taller and will be a lot stronger this year. He will start the year on the JV team.
Owen Matejcek (8th) is new to the team this year. He has however played a lot of golf and has a good golf swing as a 1st year player. He may have a chance to crack the varsity lineup by season’s end and we are looking forward to his improvement and development.
Logan Nelson (8th) is also new to the Saints golf team. We are hoping Logan can improve enough to maybe play some JV events this spring.
Quinn DeBlieck (8th) averaged 58 as a JH golfer last year. Quinn is looking to improve on that and push for a spot on the JV team.
Ashton Baker (8th) is also new to the team. We are looking forward to seeing his improvements and he will play JH and hopefully a JV meet or two.
Nathan Brink (8th) is also new to the team and we are hoping he progresses at a fast rate and can shoot some good scores in his 1st year of school golf.
Ethan Moreau (7th) has played a lot of golf for a 7th grader and has a wonderful golf swing. He may have a shot at JV this spring and could possibly play a varsity meet or 2 if he stays focused and improves his golf fundamentals each and every day.
2021 RECAP
As a team we ended 2021 with a 74-11 overall record and 37-9 in Big South conference play.
We finished 3rd in the Big South Conference standings behind BEA and Fairmont. We look for those 2 teams to be solid again and anticipate Marshall, Redwood, JCC, and New Ulm to also be very good.
We also finished in 2nd place for the 8th straight year in Section 2AA. We hope to improve on those finishes this season but we know we will have to put in a lot of hard work to accomplish that. The Big South conference is super tough as always this year and there are many very good individuals and teams. Holy Family, BEA Glencoe Silver Lake and Southwest Christian will be the teams to beat in our section.
MOVED ON
Kendall Nicolai 5 year letter winner and a 3 year state entrant while leading the team with a 37.84 average in 2021.
Logan Moe 3 year letter winner with a scoring average of 42.4 in 2021.
Ryan Braun 44.5 scoring average in 2021.
2022 OUTLOOK
I am very excited for the 2022 golf season to get underway. I am hoping some of our younger players can make a big leap for us this year. We do have a lot of returning talent, but talent only takes you so far in this game. We need to improve our decision-making and shot selection skills on the course and really improve our short games. Short games are everything. A focus for our team is to develop more mental toughness and the ability to move on from a bad shot or bad hole more quickly.
We need to control what we can control and not worry about things we cannot control. I am excited to see how this young team improves on and off the course as the season progresses. Our goals as a team have not changed for several years. Our goals are to outwork and improve more than any other team in our conference or section. If we can do that, we have the talent to compete for a Big South Championship and for a Section 2AA championship. We need to improve our mental mindsets and if we do that, 2022 could be great for us.
BY THE NUMBERS
19 total golfers in the boys program
11 golfers with at least some varsity experience
8 golfers returning that averaged under 50 per 9 holes
6 new golfers in 2022
1 senior
1 returning state qualifier (Kaiden Brovold)
1 (Number of hole-in-1’s) in my coaching career (Kaiden Brovold on No. 10 in Waseca in 2021)