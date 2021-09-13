Saturday morning and afternoon, the St. Peter high school gymnasium was home to six volleyball teams competing in the in-season tournament hosted by the Saints. St. Peter added three wins to their season total with a pair of victories over Nicolett and another win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG).
The Saints lone loss in the tournament came at the hands of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead (HLWW) in their third game of the day, a game that was played immediately after the win over NRHEG.
The tournament format was the first to two set wins instead of the usual three sets.
When asked what it was like to host a tournament like this, senior co-captain Grace Remmert said, "I love it. It's a lot of fun and it's kind of comforting being on your home floor."
Game 1: St. Peter defeats Nicollet 2-0 (25-12, 25-18)
The Saints wasted little time downing Nicollet in their first match of the day as they cruised to a convincing 2-0 sweep.
Brooke Rehnelt led St. Peter on offense with seven kills while Kylee Horner and Lilly Ruffin each recorded four kills.
McKenna Van Zee led the team with 11 digs and added five assists in the match. The Saints also scored eight points on her serves.
Mackenzie Pettis also saw success while serving as St. Peter scored 10 points with her starting the point.
Game 2: St. Peter defeats NRHEG 2-0 (25-18, 25-9)
St. Peter's second match started fairly evenly as the teams remained tied 10-10 early in the game. The Saints started to pull away as they took a 17-14 lead to force the Panthers to use a timeout.
St. Peter doubled up NRHEG down the stretch to take set one 25-18.
In the second set, the Panthers held the early edge 3-6 but one the Saints found a rhythm there was no turning back. St. Peter rattled off an 8-0 run to force a timeout and once NRHEG scored a point to cut the lead to 15-9, the Saints would go on a 10-0 run, with Remmert serving, to win the match.
Kylee Horner led St. Peter in kills with seven while Remmert finished with six kills, nine digs and nine assists.
Van Zee once again led the team in digs with 20 in the match.
"It was definitely a better game than the one before," said Remmert. "We were all working hard and had some good kills while our back row did an awesome job communicating."
Game 3: HLWW defeats St. Peter 2-0 (25-18, 25-15)
The third match of the day for St. Peter came immediately after the win over the Panthers as the Saints faced off against the HLWW Lakers.
The opening points were even between the teams but the Lakers opened things up as the built a 20-13 lead to force a St. Peter timeout. The teams traded points down the stretch in set one as HLWW stayed ahead for the 25-18 win.
Set two saw the Saints rally back and on a long volley, a kill from Remmert put St. Peter up 9-8. Unfortunately on the play, as she put away the point, Remmert landed awkwardly and left the game with an injury.
The Lakers were able to slowly pull away down the stretch as they built a 19-14 lead to force a Saints timeout. HLWW finished the set with a 6-1 run to win the match and set St. Peter up to once again face Nicollet.
Van Zee led the way with 14 digs for the Saints while Lilly Ruffin set the pace with six kills.
Game 4: St. Peter defeats Nicollet 2-0 (25-14, 25-22)
The final match of the day for St. Peter was a rematch against Nicollet. Despite Remmert not playing in the match, the Saints were able to once again defeat the Raiders.
Mallory Hartfiel took primary setter duties and finished the game with 18 assists and four kills. Horner once again led the team in kills with eight while Van Zee also led the team in digs with 10.
Keira Oeltjenbruns performed well as a server for St. Peter, as the team recorded six points on her serves.
After the weekend, the Saints are now 8-2 on the season. St. Peter returns to the floor Tuesday Sept. 14 when they host New Ulm at 7:15 p.m.