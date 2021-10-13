With the beautiful Gustavus Adolphus Swanson Tennis Center playing host to the section 2AA tournament, the St. Peter Saints tennis team ran into the juggernaut that is the state of Minnesota's top-ranked program, the Minnetonka Skippers. The Saints phenomenal season as a team came to an end at the hands of the Skippers 7-0, leaving St. Peter with a 17-3 record as it now prepares for individual section play, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.
St. Peter competed valiantly in each match but were not able to come away with any wins, and in fact, were swept off the court in several shutouts. In doubles, No. 2 Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm were able to take a game in the first set but weren't able to put together another run.
The most compelling match of the morning came at singles No. 2, where Annika Southworth faced off with the No. 33 ranked singles player in the state Meghan Jurgens.
Southworth dropped the first set 6-0 and was put on the ropes immediately in the second, going down 4-0. As she adjusted to the speed of the game, Annika found her groove and was giving her all, as she split the next two games.
Her athletic prowess and mental grit allowed the freshman to then win the following two games, cutting the lead to 5-3. Jurgens was able to hold off the comeback, though, as she took the next game to win the match with a pair of deadly serves.
St. Peter — 0, Minnetonka — 7
Singles
No. 1 Annika Elvestrom, MT def. Amelia Hildebrandt 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Meghan Jurgens, MT def. Annika Southworth 6-0, 6-3
No. 3 Kate Feist, MT def. Kali Erickson, 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 Carter Nye MT def. Raina Roemhildt, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Kelsey Phillips-Karina Elvestrom MT def. Josie Wiebusch-Macy Weller 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Emiliaja Medzuikaite-Maddie Prondzinksi, MT Def. Rhyan Holmgren-Maddie Kamm 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 Alexa Cummings-Arianna Piedrahita, MT def. Molly Voeltz-Sophia Doherty 6-0, 6-0