Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&