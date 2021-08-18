Swimming, splashing and playing in the water is a staple of summer and public pools provide a safe and regulated place to experience the water and beat the heat. Last summer, amidst the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, public pools were one of the many effected services and after a lost season, residents are flocking back to the water.
"With much of in-person activity shut down or operating at reduced capacity, I think people were ready to get out and enjoy activity and socialization this summer," said Joey Schugel, St. Peter director of recreation and leisure services. "We have clearly seen that at the Saint Peter Outdoor Pool with daily and swim lesson attendance."
The scene is much the same with the Le Center Public Pool and Le Sueur's Aqua Valley Pool, with capacity attendance throughout the summer.
On top of re-opening this summer, a major reason for enhanced pool attendance this year comes from the extended heat waves that we have seen this year. There have been multiple stretches this summer with excessive heat warnings not to mention the usual summer weather.
"In addition to people being ready to get out in a public setting again, we have endured an abnormally hot summer," added Schugel.
There is little doubt that booming attendance has been aided by the heat of the summer with pool activities seeing more requests for classes and swim lessons.
With daily rates beginning as low as three dollars per session, the option is not only a good way to beat the heat but an affordable one as a large amount of patrons have learned this year.
On top of being a great option for everyone throughout the summer, the public pools have ensured the continued safety of patrons through lessons learned in the last year.
"Many safety practices as a result of the pandemic are still in place at the Saint Peter Outdoor Pool, including encouraging social distancing, self-health screenings and staying home if ill, and daily cleaning and disinfectant protocols," said Schugel.
As the summer swim season winds down, countless people have enjoyed the experiences and the continued lessons learned will ensure the best possible future accommodations for attendees as well as employees going forward.