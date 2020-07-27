Cleveland Black pitchers Sierra Davis and Emily Kern combined on a six-hitter in defeating Mankato White 8-1 in six innings in U16/U18 Southern Star Fastpitch Softball Thursday at Cleveland.
Davis started in the circle and pitched pitched three innings, with three strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters. Kern pitched the final three innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
Eight different players had hits for Cleveland.
Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the first, walked in the fourth and singled in the fifth. Kern hit a double in the third and walked in the fourth. Brianna Connor hit an RBI single in the fifth.
Halle McCabe reached on an error in the second and singled in the third. Macey Ziebarth had a single in the fifth Davis had a sacrifice RBI in the second, an RBI single in the third and reached on an error in the fifth.
Jordyn Klingel walked in the second, singled in the third and in the fifth. Taylin Gosh walked in the second and had an RBI single in the fifth. Nicole McCabe walked in the 2nd
Cleveland committed five fielding errors.
Although a doubleheader was scheduled, the teams decided to just play one game because of a shortage of players.
New Ulm Blue blasts Cleveland Black 18-7
New Ulm Blue won an 18-7 slugfest over Cleveland Black in U16/U18 Southern Star Softball action Tuesday, July 21 at Cleveland.
Five players had hits for the Cleveland Black.
Nicole McCabe had a single in the first, a double in the second and reached on a fielder’s choice in the seventh. Lexi Hollerich reached on a fielder’s choice in the first, had an RBI single in the second and the seventh. Halle McCabe had an RBI single in the seventh.
Brianna Connor reached on a dropped third strike in the first. Grayce Kortuem had an RBI single in the first, a single in the third and the sixth. Jordyn Klingle reached on an error in the first, had a single in the third and reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.
Sierra Davis had a single in the fourth and the seventh. She also pitched six innings for the Black and had one strikeout, walked 12 and hit three batters.
New Ulm had five hits, and Cleveland had six fielding errors.
Normally they play doubleheaders, but they only played one seven-inning game, because two of Cleveland’s three pitchers were out for family functions.