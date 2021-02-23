St. Peter girls basketball team wasn't on its best game Tuesday in losing to Worthington 59-50.
"Tonight wasn't our night," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "Worthington wanted it more then us tonight. They outmuscled all over the court, and we were not ready for it. We got out rebounded by 12 and didn't force them to shoot from the outside. Give Worthington credit; they did what they wanted to."
Two Saints scored in double figures. Morgan Kelly led with 16 points and tied for the team lead with four rebounds. Rhyan Holmgren scored 13 points. Josie Wiebusch led with four assists. Abby Maloney picked off a team-high six steals and tied with four rebounds.
Worthington improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 Big South West Division.
The Saints (8-4 overall and 7-0 in the Big South Conference East Division) travels to Fairmont for a rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Saints beat the Cards 53-25 on Feb. 5.