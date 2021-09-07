The St. Peter girls soccer team traveled to Mankato to take on Mankato-Loyola where they maintained a steady edge all night. The Saints defeated the Crusaders 5-0 while outshooting them 28-1 on the match.
"We played well today and had a lot of scoring chances," said Saints head coach Bre Landsteiner. "We have a few things we need to work on, like communicating more and switching the field, but we are starting to connect more."
Grace Dlouhy scored the first, and game-winning goal, without an assist. The Saints added a second goal in the first half when Natalie Petersen scored and was assisted by Adrianna Bixby.
Bixby added a goal of her own before halftime, this one assisted by Dlouhy.
In the second half, Ellie Letts sent a corner kick into the box and a Crusader player ricocheted the ball into the net for an own goal. The final goal of the night came from Sophia Homrighausen
Steele added, "A lot of players got to play in today's game."
St. Peter will return to the pitch Saturday, Sep. 11, with a road trip to take on Mankato East. Kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.