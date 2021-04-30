Former St. Peter and Kason-Mantorville boys basketball star Braxton Raymond always wanted his friends to keep getting together, even if he was gone.
Although he died of brain cancer in October 2019 at age 22, the tradition will continue with the Braxton Memorial Benefit. The first benefit featured an alumni game of his favorite sport with 15 players from each school.
"He said 'Make sure you have this,'" Braxton's mom, Cyndi Raymond, said. "He loved seeing everyone come together. It's a reason to celebrate basketball. He just loved basketball. He brought a lot of people together with basketball. It's cool that they all came back and played basketball together."
This year's benefit, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22, will not be a basketball game. Instead it will be a cornhole tournament outdoors at Veterans Memorial Park (next to Kasson Pool) at 201 7th St. NW, in Kasson.
It will be a good opportunity for people to get outside together in a big park in this time of the COVID virus, Cyndi Raymond said.
It also will be a celebration of his birthday on May 23.
The cornhole tournament begins at 1 p.m. Contact Braxton's sister, Tailor Raymond Hofman, to register at 507-430-3944 or Facebook. The event will also include a BBQ lunch of pulled pork, salad, chips and dessert. Free will donations will be taken.
In addition, there will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and basketball competitions. If you would like to donate an item to the auction, call Tailor. Proceeds will go to the Braxton Memorial Fund, which funds two scholarships each year for KMS and STP and donations to Shriner's Children's Hospital and the American Brain Tumor Association.
Donations also have been given to McDonald's House and hundreds of basketball, football, soccer balls and playground balls have been donated to schools, teams and players.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Since it is an outdoor event, masks will not be required but encouraged. And there will be social distancing.
They had planned to have the second annual benefit last year in January and then in May, but it was postponed twice because of COVID.
In addition to the benefit, a full-court basketball court in Kasson is going to be built in Lions Park and named after Braxton. When Braxton played, there wasn't an outdoor basketball court, so he had to practice in Mantorville, Cyndi Raymond said.
The first fundraiser, called Braxton's Battle, was held during a St. Peter boys basketball game in 2018 when he was still alive. The first alumni basketball game followed in 2019 at Kasson-Mantorville.