Daniel Nadeau and Harrison Dean will provide leadership to the St. Peter Saints boys soccer team this fall as the two senior captains.
Daniel Nadeau
Nadeau, who also plays basketball and tennis, has been playing soccer since the tender age of 3. As his older brothers played soccer — including Alex, who is now the Saints’ head coach — his parents got him involved as well.
“I love the feel of the game. There's a lot of tactics but a lot of skill needed. It's a fun game.”
He is an attacking midfielder.
“I like the position because I am very involved in our offense, and I like to create opportunities to score for myself and my teammates,” he said. “It can be challenging because the middle of the field can be clogged by the opposing team, which makes it more challenging to get through the defense.”
Nadeau missed two-thirds of the games in 2018; this year, he wants to stay healthy.
“My goals individually is to play every single game,” he said. “My overall health has improved from last year. I'm looking forward to be fit for the upcoming season. Also I want to score goals and help my teammates score with assists.”
This year, he also hopes to work on getting into attack mode.
“I want to improve on being more aggressive when I'm on offense. I think our team needs me to be able to put the ball in the back of the net since we lost some goal scoring talent from last year.”
Nadeau’s objectives for the Saints are three-fold.
“The team goals are to build great chemistry with a diverse group, leave it out on the field every single game, and lastly make it to the section final and hopefully state.”
He is confident that the Saints bring back enough talent and have the depth to make 2019 a success.
“We lost great talent from last year, but we have many returning starters and varsity players with experience. Our motto is ‘Strength in Numbers’ because we are looking to have a lot of players deep in certain positions. It should create a competitive environment in practice because there are plenty of players who could start or get more minutes. I believe we can be successful if we stay on task every game and outwork everyone we play. We have the guys to do the job.”
While he said that each of the team’s four captains (including juniors Zechariah Kyoore and Yahye Mohmamed) have their own style, his is to be an educator.
“I'm pretty vocal when it comes to leading this group. I make sure that the team understands certain parts of the game and give them my advice on how to be a smarter player.”
He says doesn’t have any rituals to prepare for a game.
Harrison Dean
Dean started soccer when he was a fifth grader. Participating in soccer was a way to get him to know other kids after transferring to St. Peter from Idaho.
“I got involved because when I first moved to Minnesota my parents wanted something that could get me to talk to others.”
Now, seven years later, it is that camaraderie he learned that makes playing soccer worthwhile.”
“I like the team aspect of the sport more than anything. I like many different aspects of soccer, but the team vibe and chemistry is my favorite part about it.”
He plays center defense. He said that the position is unforgiving but gratifying as well.
“I like this position because it teaches me discipline. There is very little room for error in it, and that can be intimidating at times. If I’m not disciplined in my spot, that could lead to the other team scoring. But in the end, it’s a very rewarding and fun spot to play.”
One objective he has is to get into the offensive side of the book.
“I’d like to get one goal in this season since I don’t have a lot of opportunities to score due to the spot I play.”
He said he has upped his game by joining the Saint Peter soccer program this summer.
“My skill level has slightly improved since last year, but more than anything my leadership has improved a lot because it was something I chose to work very hard on during the summer.”
He hopes to continue to improve as a leader and with the basics as the season progresses.
“I definitely could be a louder person on the field and I always need to work on the fundamentals just to feel more ready for games.”
He also said that the Saints’ depth will be a strength his season.
“We have many skillful players and plenty of subs that can play a position nearly as good as some of the starters. This team this year has plenty of skill and good work ethic. I hope we get further in sections than we did last year.”
He said that ultimately the success of the Saints will depend upon how the players and coaches mesh.
“A successful season will require good relationships between the players and the coaches because if there are good relationships, then there is good chemistry on the field.”
Dean said he is neither a vocal nor a quiet leader.
“I provide leadership by setting the example on and off the field, I put in 100 percent effort, which is the most important part about being a leader. I’m more in between, I’m not too loud but I will be loud if I want to get a message across.”
He has one ritual before a game.