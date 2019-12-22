The size and speed of Waseca proved to be too much for St. Peter Friday as the host Bluejays came out on top 81-65 in a battle of Big South Conference heavyweights Friday.
The defending BSC champions, Waseca (5-2 overall, 1-0 Big South) is ranked No. 1 in in the state in Class AA.
St. Peter (6-2, 4-1) is ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AAA.
"In our two games versus Marshall and Waseca I think we have found out what we need to work on, and now it's up to us as coaches to help the players learn from their mistakes," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "The length and size and speed that Waseca has on the floor is unique, and we have to do a better job of finding ways to score."
Four Saints scored in double figures, led by 6-foot-6 center Wyatt Olson with 20 points. Also in double digits, Josh Johnson cored 15 points, Ethan Grant netted 12 points, and Kaden Oeltjenbruns finished with 11 points.
"We had our chances but missed a lot of close in shots in part I think because of their shot blocking presence with 6-foot-9 inch Andrew Morgan," Keating said. I thought defensively we did a nice job but just needed to finish a few more plays with a rebound or being one step over from where we were."
The Saints were down 25-24 and then Waseca went on a 9-0 run to increase the lead, and the Bluejays never looked back. St. Peter cut it to 5 at the end of the first half, but then Waseca hit back-to-back baskets to go into the locker room up 9.
The Saints will play in the Oak Grove Carnal Classic Dec. 27-29 in Darwin Gorder gym in Fargo, North Dakota. Keating is a graduate of Oak Grove, and the tournament honors his former coach, Stave Carnal, who battled back from prostrate cancer.
The Saints junior varsity and varsity will play two games:
On Friday, Dec. 27, its St. Peter JV versus Hawley JV at 4 p.m. and St. Peter varsity versus Hawley varsity at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 28: St. Peter JV plays Oak Grove JV at 12:30 p.m., and St. Peter varsity meets Sunrise Mountain varsity at 2 p.m.
"Now we head off into a few days off before getting prepared for the Carnal Classic," Keating said. "It will be great team bonding to get a way and play teams we don't normally play. Sometimes a trip like this allows a team to find its identity, and my hope is when we come back we are ready to bust out and play our best basketball in 2020."
St Peter 33 32 65
Waseca 42 39 81
St. Peter 65 (Ethan Volk 2, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 11, Josh Johnson 15, Wyatt Olson 20, Ethan Grant 12, Bennett Olson 5)