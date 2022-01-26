...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the
metro and across western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero.
For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. For the second Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the
metro and across western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero.
For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. For the second Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Mueller's last-minute goal sends game to overtime as Lady Bulldogs earn OT win over Marshall
Facing the challenge of missing standout goaltender Amilia Messer in net, the Minnesota River girls hockey team made the long trip to Marshall to take on the Tigers, aiming for a a win to tie Marshall for third place in the Big South Conference. A fabulous relief performance from senior goalie Katie Gurrola and a goal from sophomore Makenna Mueller with 22 seconds left in regulation, pushed the game to overtime, where senior Anna Pavlo scored the game winning goal.
The win improves the Bulldogs to 10-10 (7-5 BSC) on the season as they have won five of their last six games. With the 7-5 conference record, Minnesota River is now tied with Marshall for third in conference points with 14 with four games remaining in the regular season schedule.
Pavlo put the Bulldogs ahead 2:15 into the game with a goal off a pass from Mueller and it would be just over 25 minutes before another goal was scored. The Tigers tied the game and went ahead with two goals in two minutes and three seconds late in the second period, putting Minnesota River in a bind.
4:09 into the third period though, Mueller scored her first goal of the night during a power play to tie the game with Adrianna Bixby and Pavlo assisting. Marshall responded at 9:32 with a power play of its own, putting the game in a perilous position for the Bulldogs.
Mueller came through in the clutch though, as she has often during Minnesota River's recent string of successes, and with 22 seconds to go she took a pass from Pavlo and sunk the equalizer.
The game winner came from Pavlo just over six minutes into overtime, her second goal and fourth point on the night, securing the victory for the Bulldogs.
Gurrola faced 41 shots on goal in the win, making 38 saves as the Tigers outshot the Bulldogs 41-25 on the night.
Thursday, Jan. 27, the Bulldogs return to the ice with a road battle against Hutchinson before a pair of conference matchups with Waseca and Marshall.