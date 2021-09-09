210916 lcn spt Ava Hahn

Ava Hahn rises up to deliver one of her dangerous serves. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

From the moment the Cleveland Clippers volleyball team took the floor, it was clear they were not only there to play some volleyball, they were there to have some fun doing it. The Clippers rode that wave of excitement all night as they coasted to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-14) win over the visiting Nicollet Raiders in a Valley Conference match-up.

Zoe Porter bumps a ball to a teammate. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"We are really focused on having fun during the game so we don't get down ourselves when we make a mistake," said Cleveland's junior libero Emma Sweere. "We played really well as a team and we had a lot of fun with the game."

The Cleveland student section cheers on the volleyball team with the CHS flag making the rounds. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The opening set proved to be the most challenging of the night as the teams traded points until the Clippers broke away with Sweere serving, taking the game from an 18-18 tie to a 21-18 advantage with an ace to cap things off.

The due of Emily Kern (back) and Taylin Gosch set up the block at the net for the Clippers. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After the Raiders cut the lead down to 23-21, Grayce Kortuem crushed the ball for a kill and after taking another point, Cleveland took the first set 25-21.

The second set opened with the Clippers building an early 12-8 lead before rattling off three straight points aided by a pair of service aces from freshman Ava Hahn. Cleveland went on to easily take the set 25-15 over the Raiders.

Savannah Meyer delivers a serve against Nicollet. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In the third set, Nicollet found success on the defensive end with an effective block that helped them to build an early 9-7 advantage over the Clippers. Cleveland didn't allow that to deter the team however, and after making an adjustment the Clippers completely dominated the remaining set with an 18-5 advantage, winning the set 25-14 and completing the sweep.

"We started playing smarter and moved our block," said Sweere regarding the adjustment. "We moved the ball more side to side and that solved it."

Emma Sweere controls a Nicollet serve sending it to a teammate. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Emily Kern led the Clippers with 10 kills while adding three blocks, seven digs, and two service aces. Kortuem added nine kills while Taylin Gosch finished the night with 25 assists with four kills.

With the win, Cleveland is now 4-0 on the season and will compete in the WEM tournament this weekend, facing off against Tri-City United, Grand Meadow and Minnetonka.

© Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

