Justin DeGrood ’07, the lead assistant coach of Gustavus Adolphus College men’s basketball for the past nine seasons, has been named head coach of the program, the College announced today.
“We are thrilled to elevate Justin to serve as our head men’s basketball coach,” Gustavus athletics director Tom Brown said. “Justin has strong relationships with players, knows the game well, and is an excellent recruiter. His efforts to better our student-athletes and the program along with his passion and love for the game are clearly evident every day.”
DeGrood’s primary responsibilities for the Gusties have included serving as the team’s defensive coach, recruiting coordinator, and strength and conditioning coach. An active clinician, DeGrood has conducted training sessions for athletes ranging from youth to the professional ranks. During the summer months, DeGrood is heavily involved in operations and coaching at the Gustie Basketball Camp.
“It is difficult to put into words how honored and humbled I am to be named head coach at Gustavus,” DeGrood said. “I am thankful to President Bergman, Tom Brown, and my colleagues for their trust and confidence in me. Continuing to build on our shared vision of excellence is especially exciting, and I am eager to continue advancing the program’s legacy for years to come.”
DeGrood takes over for Mark Hanson ’83, who announced his retirement in February after a 32-year career as the head coach. He becomes the 24th head coach of the Gustavus men’s basketball program, which holds an all-time record of 1476-1061, including 17 MIAC regular season championships, nine MIAC playoff championships, and 13 NCAA tournament appearances.
“It is with the utmost pride and joy that I take the reins of the program from my mentor and friend, Coach Hanson,” DeGrood said. “I am forever indebted to him for giving me an opportunity to coach here and teaching me what it means to represent Gustavus with class, humility, and selflessness.”
Prior to returning to Gustavus in 2013, DeGrood served as an assistant coach at Bethel University for three seasons. While at Bethel, he assisted in defensive game and practice planning while specializing in guard play. He also served as the team’s recruiting and film coordinator, summer camp and tournaments co-coordinator, and was the team’s academic supervisor.
A native of Faribault, Minn., DeGrood graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 2003 prior to earning his undergraduate degree from Gustavus in 2007 as an English and health and exercise science major. He was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team that won MIAC regular season and playoff titles in 2004 and 2005.
After graduating from Gustavus in 2007, DeGrood gained his first coaching experience as an assistant boy’s basketball coach at New Life Academy in Woodbury, Minn. for one season before moving to Boston, Mass. During his two years in the corporate world on the east coast, DeGrood also coached at both the high school and collegiate levels.
Justin resides in Saint Peter with his wife Aryn (Bell) ’09, the head gymnastics coach at Gustavus. Together they have two daughters, Zoey and Harper.