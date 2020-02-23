ST. PETER – Oscar Wikström’s (Fy., Hunnebostrand, Sweden) third set breaker victory propelled No. 20 Gustavus men’s tennis to a dramatic 5-4 win over No. 11 Kenyon in the seventh place match of the ITA DIII National Team Indoor Championship on Sunday inside Swanson Tennis Center. The Gusties are now 4-2 overall, while the Lords drop to 4-3.
Gustavus started strong with victories at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to take a 2-1 lead into singles. The Lords took a 3-2 advantage with wins at Nos. 1 and 5 singles. Indraneel Raut (So., Oshkosh, Wis.) tied the match at 3-3 with a straight set win at No. 3, but the Lords once again jumped in front with a victory at No. 4. Nick Aney (So., Rochester) claimed a three-set victory at No. 2, setting the stage for Wikström’s thrilling match at No. 6.
The Gusties next host Grinnell and Augustana on Saturday.
Singles
1. Jacob Zalenski (KENM) def. Yassine Derbani (GACM) 6-4, 7-6
2. Nick Aney (GACM) def. Austin Diehl (KENM) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6
3. Indraneel Raut (GACM) def. Pascal Lee (KENM) 6-3, 6-3
4. Thomas Kallarakal (KENM) def. Michael O’Neil (GACM) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
5. Bryan Yoshino (KENM) def. Daniel Fouchier (GACM) 6-0, 6-3
6. Oscar Wikstrom (GACM) def. Evan Dean (KENM) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6
Doubles
1. Yassine Derbani/Nick Aney (GACM) def. Austin Diehl/Jacob Zalenski (KENM) 8-6
2. Michael O’Neil/Daniel Fouchier (GACM) def. Henry Wessel/Angelo Vidal (KENM) 8-1
3. Bryan Yoshino/Pascal Lee (KENM) def. Alex Budde/Xavier Sanga (GACM) 8-7 (7-1)