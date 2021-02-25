Senior left wing Nicole McCabe intercepted a pass in the left face-off circle and scored the game-winning goal, her 12th of the season, on a wrist shot to give the Minnesota River Bulldogs a 2-1 victory over the Marshall Tigers on Thursday at Red Baron Arena.

After a scoreless first period in which the Bulldogs out shot the Tigers 10-7, Marshall took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal at 8:58 of the second period.

The Bulldogs quickly tied it less than a minute later at 9:42 on the second goal of the season by right wing Darbi Dunning, assisted by center Adrianna Bixby. The second period ended 1-1 with shots on goal 7-4 for the Tigers.

Shots on goal ended up 22-22 with Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer making 21 saves for her the Bulldogs' second straight win.

Marshall's record dropped to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big South Conference, while the Bulldogs upped to 7-5, 6-4.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.

